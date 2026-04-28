Bookkeeper for Nonprofit Sentenced to Federal Prison for Stealing More Than $79,000 from Incapacitated Senior Citizens

For nearly a year, Walters carried out a scheme to defraud mentally incapacitated elderly adults by stealing money from their personal bank accounts for her own benefit.

INDIANAPOLIS – Brenda Denise Walters, 57, of Nappanee, Indiana, has been sentenced to 22 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to ten counts of wire fraud.

According to court documents, in August 2023, Walters was hired by Organization A, a nonprofit that provides programs and services for elderly adults, to serve as a part-time bookkeeper for its Guardianship Program.

The Guardianship Program acts as a court‑appointed legal guardian for incapacitated adults and is responsible for managing the finances of individuals who are unable to manage their own affairs. As bookkeeper, Walters oversaw the financial accounts of approximately twenty‑three program clients. Her duties included taking control of client accounts, paying their bills, and responsibly managing their funds.

For nearly a year, Walters carried out a scheme to defraud mentally incapacitated elderly adults by stealing money from their personal bank accounts for her own benefit.

As part of the scheme, Walters transferred funds from client accounts into bank and credit card accounts she controlled, or used client accounts to pay her personal expenses, including paying her electric and insurance bills, buying clothes, hosting parties, and taking expensive vacations to New York City, Florida, and Pigeon Forge.

To conceal her theft, Walters created falsified bank statements that hid transfers to her personal accounts and fabricated documents to support fraudulent charges. In one instance, she created a fake United Healthcare bill for a client to disguise a transfer she made to her Apple Card. In another, she wrote a check from a client’s account to her mother, falsely labeling it “plumbing,” then deposited the funds into an account she controlled and altered the bank statement to remove evidence of the check entirely.

In total, Walters stole approximately $79,000 from at least six Guardianship Program clients.

“Brenda Walters preyed exclusively on some of the most vulnerable members of our society—elderly Hoosiers who could no longer manage their own finances and entrusted her to safeguard their life savings,” said Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Her conduct was not a momentary lapse in judgment but a calculated scheme to enrich herself at the expense of people who had no ability to defend themselves. This office will continue to pursue justice for victims who are targeted because of their age, incapacity, or dependence on others.”

“Financial exploitation of vulnerable seniors is deeply reprehensible, and this case underscores the importance of vigilance and accountability – particularly when the offender is in a position of trust,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley. “The FBI remains committed to identifying and prosecuting those who exploit that trust for personal gain, and ensuring they are held fully accountable.”

FBI Indianapolis’ Financial Crimes Task Force in collaboration with the Carmel Police Department investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Chief Judge James R. Sweeney II.

U.S. Attorney Wheeler thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Eakman, who prosecuted this case.

Reporting from consumers about fraud and fraud attempts is critical to law enforcement’s efforts to investigate and prosecute schemes targeting older adults. If you or someone you know is aged 60 or older and has been a victim of financial fraud, help is available from the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833 FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311). The hotline is staffed seven days a week from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. [ET]. English, Spanish, and other languages are available. More information about the Department’s elder justice efforts can be found on the Department’s Elder Justice website.