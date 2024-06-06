Brad deBeaubien Continues his Civic Engagement; Graduates from Leadership Tampa

As a graduate of Leadership Tampa’s 53rd class, Brad joins a distinguished network of nearly 2,600 alumni who have made significant contributions to Tampa Bay’s growth and prosperity.

TAMPA, FL – Shumaker Partner Brad deBeaubien has graduated from the Leadership Tampa Class of 2024, an intensive executive leadership program spanning nine months.

Leadership Tampa, the nation’s third oldest program of its kind, is an initiative of the Tampa Bay Chamber. Each year Leadership Tampa brings together a new group of mid- to upper-level managers to gain insight into the major facets of the greater Tampa Bay community through educational sessions, tours, and candid conversations with community leaders. These experiences and perspectives challenge Leadership Tampa members to give back to their community and grow as leaders.

Brad’s participation in the Leadership Tampa program reflects his dedication to both personal and professional development, as well as his commitment to contributing to the betterment of the Tampa Bay area.

“It has been an honor to be part of the Leadership Tampa Class of 2024, where I gained a deeper understanding of our community’s challenges and opportunities and connected with a phenomenal network of local leaders,” said Brad.

As a graduate of Leadership Tampa’s 53rd class, Brad joins a distinguished network of nearly 2,600 alumni who have made significant contributions to Tampa Bay’s growth and prosperity.

Brad has a broad range of experience as a business lawyer and counsels clients primarily on labor and employment matters. His practice focuses on representing employers in a wide variety of state and federal employment law issues, including wage and hour litigation, discrimination and retaliation actions, restrictive covenant and trade secret claims, and other employment-related disputes. As a management-side labor and employment lawyer, Brad also regularly advises clients regarding compliance with employment laws.

