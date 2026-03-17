Brande Smith Joins DownsAaron to Launch Higher Education Practice, Serving Institutions Nationwide

The former senior counsel at the University of Florida brings 15 years of in-house legal experience to help institutions with crisis, regulatory and brand management.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s fast-growing law firm, DownsAaron, is expanding its services with the addition of Brande Smith, who will lead its new higher education practice. With 15 years of in-house legal experience at the University of Florida, Smith’s expertise will support colleges and universities nationwide, providing strategic legal counsel on everything from compliance to crisis management.

“Higher-ed institutions across the country face complex challenges on a daily basis, whether it’s an increase in threats to their campuses or the risk of losing significant federal funding.

Strategic guidance from an advisor who understands the day-to-day operations of a university is essential to effectively navigating the path forward through these difficult situations while managing reputation and public perception,” said Smith. “I look forward to using my years of in-house experience to benefit institutions in need across the country.”

As senior counsel at the University of Florida, Smith advised leadership on complex legal, regulatory and risk-management issues, including academic dismissals and student conduct matters, threat assessment and public safety, public records and privacy compliance, ADA and Title IX, DEI, campus protests, politically sensitive events and institutional crisis.

“Brande is the perfect addition to our team as we continue to expand our services and provide exceptional legal counsel to clients,” said Mayanne Downs, founding shareholder of DownsAaron, PLLC. “Her depth of knowledge and experience across a wide range of higher-education matters is unparalleled, as is her reputation as a highly respected professional. Brande will significantly enhance our ability to offer strategic legal solutions to institutions of higher education.”

“Joining DownsAarons feels like a natural next chapter for me. I’m genuinely excited to join a team I respect so deeply and to contribute my experience alongside colleagues who value collaboration, excellence, and strategic, results-driven client service,” said Smith.

Smith’s addition to DownsAaron stands out in Florida, as many higher education practices focus primarily on litigation. Instead, her approach is centered on strategic advising and helping institutions navigate the unique challenges they face.

Smith will be based in Gainesville, Florida, further expanding the firm’s reach and capability in the higher-education sector.

To learn more about DownsAaron or seek counsel, please visit: downsaaron.com.

About DownsAaron

DownsAaron is a distinguished Orlando-based law firm known for its concierge-level legal services and dynamic team of elite attorneys. Founded by seasoned legal professionals Mayanne Downs and Jeff Aaron, the firm delivers sophisticated counsel across a broad spectrum of practice areas, including marital and family law, data privacy, and governmental affairs. With a deep commitment to client success and a culture that attracts top legal talent, DownsAaron has quickly become one of Central Florida’s premier destinations for both clients and attorneys seeking excellence, integrity and impact.