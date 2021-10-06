Brightflag Bolsters Executive Team by Adding VP of People & VP of Finance

AI-powered legal operations management platform continues momentum with key hires.

Brightflag, the AI-powered legal operations management platform, announced the appointments of Ingrid Wallace as Vice President of People and Michael Scarpelli as Vice President of Finance. These additions respectively mark the third and fourth executive hires made by Brightflag since the company’s $28 million investment round in December 2020.

Wallace brings more than 15 years of human resource management expertise in both operator and consultant roles. Prior to joining Brightflag, she was the Vice President of Organization Development at the AI-driven customer data platform Boxever prior to its acquisition by Sitecore.

“I look forward to preserving and enhancing the inclusive and collaborative culture that attracted me to Brightflag as we continue to rapidly scale the business,” said Wallace. “Brightflag has already adapted incredibly well as a global team operating in a remote-first work environment, and I’m excited to help shape our next chapter by hiring more top-tier talent and empowering them to do their best work.”

After starting his career at PwC, Scarpelli has spent the last 15 years building and leading finance teams within companies in the software, technology, and entertainment industries. His most recent experience has been focused in the compliance, treasury, and risk management software space, including roles as Head of Finance at ComplySci (a K1 Investment Management, Vista Equity Partners and Edison Partners portfolio company) and as Senior Vice President of Finance at venture-backed Reval in the periods leading up to and through the company’s acquisition by ION.

“I’m eager for the opportunity to join and grow a company that’s transforming the habits and perceptions of an entire business function,” said Scarpelli. “I’m excited to build on the strong foundations within Brightflag and help introduce valuable innovations to the kinds of legal teams I’ve worked so closely with throughout my career.”

With the company already surpassing its 2020 total for new customer signings before the end of Q2 2021, the company is hiring across several departments to keep pace with business growth. To see the full list of open roles, please visit: brightflag.com/careers/

About Brightflag

Brightflag was the first company to apply artificial intelligence and machine learning to legal operations management software and has invested more than 100,000 hours in its development. Using Brightflag, in-house legal teams achieve visibility into their operations, streamline internal workflows, and engage with outside counsel more efficiently. Brightflag serves a global community of in-house legal professionals and their outside counsel partners from offices in New York, Dublin, and Sydney.