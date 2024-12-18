Brightflag Celebrates Record-breaking Year of Growth and AI Innovation

In addition to significantly expanding its customer base in 2024, Brightflag took its AI innovation to the next level, becoming the first e-billing and matter management provider to release generative AI capabilities.

New York, NY — Brightflag, the AI-powered e-billing and matter management platform for corporate legal departments, today announced that 2024 will be its best-ever year of growth.

“This year Brightflag has added more customers than ever before,” said Ian Nolan, founder and CEO of Brightflag. “I am very proud that in-house teams increasingly view Brightflag as the best choice for gaining visibility into their legal work and controlling costs.”

Brightflag celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2024, marking a decade of bringing AI solutions to the e-billing and matter management market that transform the way legal teams collaborate with outside counsel to support the business.

In addition to significantly expanding its customer base in 2024, Brightflag took its AI innovation to the next level, becoming the first e-billing and matter management provider to release generative AI capabilities.

Innovative product releases

“This year we brought e-billing and matter management into the era of generative AI with the release of two first-of-their-kind capabilities,” said Michael Dineen, VP of Data Science at Brightflag.

In September, Brightflag became the first e-billing and matter management provider to offer a generative AI assistant with the launch of Ask Brightflag. Ask Brightflag represents the future of how in-house teams will manage legal work and spend, enabling them to gain insight into their data and take action using conversation.

Brightflag launched another innovative generative AI feature, Invoice Summaries, in April. This feature provides invoice reviewers with all the information they need to take action directly from their inbox, including a Brightflag AI-generated summary of the work performed by outside counsel.

Brightflag released countless other features and improvements as part of its monthly software updates, including:

A complete reimagining of the invoice review experience to make it easier than ever to conduct in-depth invoice reviews, assisted by Brightflag AI.

An integration with eBillingHub, a leading provider of law firm billing software, to streamline invoice submission.

A new invoice delegation feature, which helps in-house teams temporarily re-assign invoices to another reviewer, such as when an approver goes on vacation or is otherwise unavailable.

Adding more automated checks to the Brightflag AI-enabled PDF invoice validation to remove manual invoicing steps.

Rapid hiring to contend with growing demand

Brightflag increased its R&D and customer success headcount by 30% in 2024 to further accelerate the pace of innovation and support a growing customer base. Several new e-billing and matter management experts joined the Brightflag team, bringing with them a total of 49 years of domain expertise in helping in-house teams gain visibility into legal work and effectively manage spend.

Delivering an excellent customer experience

Alongside its significant investment in product development, Brightflag continues to invest in excellent customer service and achieved a 99% client satisfaction score in 2024.

Brightflag was named an ELM Leader on G2, the independent review platform, for the ninth consecutive quarter. It has also earned the Best Results, Most Impelementable, and Best Relationship badges.

Engaging the in-house community

In 2024, Brightflag continued to invest in thought leadership and best-practice content for the benefit of the in-house community.

Brightflag developed several unique research reports to help shine a light on current trends in the legal industry, including the 2024 Corporate Legal Operations Compensation Report and the Hourly Rates of Am Law 100 Firms reports.

It also deepened its engagement with its incredible customer base by creating a Customer Advisory Board, with members from leading in-house thinkers from companies like Zillow, Atlassian, and SharkNinja.

“As we look ahead to 2025, I’m looking forward to another year of innovation and helping in-house teams effectively manage their operations and their budget, said Ian Nolan.

About Brightflag

Brightflag’s e-billing and matter management platform provides complete visibility into legal spend and helps in-house teams control costs. The intuitive AI-powered platform makes teams more productive by eliminating time-consuming tasks related to invoicing, reporting, and matter management. The company serves a global community of legal professionals from offices in New York, Ireland, and Australia.