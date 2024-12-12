Brightflag Launches the First GenAI Assistant for Legal Spend and Matters

New York, NY – Brightflag, the AI-powered e-billing and matter management platform for corporate legal departments, launched Ask Brightflag, the first generative AI assistant for legal spend and matters.

E-billing and matter management tools serve two purposes: They perform tasks, such as flagging potential billing issues on an invoice, and they provide insight into the legal team’s work.

Ask Brightflag is a step change for how legal teams interact with this technology, allowing in-house team members to manage legal spend and matters using conversation instead of clicks. They can ask Brightflag for exactly what data they need or what action they want taken and get a result in seconds.

The launch comes at a time when generative AI is changing the way people work, and transforming the operations of in-house legal teams.

“For a decade, Brightflag has been developing AI that helps in-house teams gain visibility into legal work and control costs,” said Ian Nolan, founder and CEO of Brightflag. “With the launch of Ask Brightflag, we are bringing the management of legal spend and matters into the age of generative AI”.

“Ask Brightflag gives in-house teams easy access to the most important information and empowers them to do their best work,” said Kevin Cohn, Chief Customer Officer at Brightflag. “In a time when legal departments are being asked to ‘do more with less,’ the answer is to embrace generative AI like Ask Brightflag in a responsible way.”

Ask Brightflag is available to select customers now as part of an early access program and will be rolled out to all customers over the coming months.

To see how Ask Brightflag works, watch a two-minute demo video here.

About Brightflag

Brightflag’s e-billing and matter management platform provides complete visibility into legal spend and helps in-house teams control costs. The intuitive AI-powered platform makes teams more productive by eliminating time-consuming tasks related to invoicing, reporting, and matter management. The company serves a global community of legal professionals from offices in New York, Ireland, and Australia.