Brightflag Releases Bill.com Integration, Uniting Corporate Legal & Finance Teams

Brightflag, the AI-powered legal spend management and matter management software, announced the launch of its bill.com integration, continuing its commitment to simplifying collaboration between corporate legal and finance departments. This latest product expansion ensures the powerful financial insights that in-house legal teams gain via Brightflag are easily captured and applied in compliance with the workflows and requirements of the wider business.

Brightflag customers using Bill.com can now automatically ensure invoices submitted by legal vendors include the correct cost code allocations and currencies before reaching financial approvers. Both line item data and invoice summary documents are synced between Brightflag and the accounts payable (AP) system with no manual effort required. All data remains protected by SOC 1 Type II compliant controls.

“Brightflag has always been focused on helping in-house legal teams better align with the rest of the business,” said Barry O’Melia, Brightflag’s VP of Product. “When we build integrations with business-critical tools like Bill.com, we’re making it easy for Legal to meet expectations shared by every department without taking time away from the essential work only Legal can deliver.”

The Bill.com integration is available to all Brightflag customers at no additional charge and can be configured in a matter of hours. The resulting solution compounds these initial time savings by removing the effort (and errors) associated with manual data entry from recurring financial workflows.

To learn more about how Brightflag’s technology is built to support the financial requirements of complex global businesses, please visit:

https://brightflag.com/product/financial-controls-for-legal-spend/

About Brightflag

Brightflag was the first company to apply artificial intelligence and machine learning to enterprise legal management (ELM) software and has invested more than 100,000 hours in its development. Using Brightflag, corporate legal teams achieve visibility into their operations, streamline internal workflows, and engage with outside counsel more efficiently. Brightflag serves a global community of corporate legal teams and their outside counsel partners from offices in New York, Dublin, and Sydney.