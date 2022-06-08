Broward Sheriff Office and Family of Injured Victim Plead for Help from the Community

These types of accidents can bring additional injuries and psychological trauma to victims, followed by a lengthy process of trying to find the suspect.

Broward County – According to Broward County Sheriff’s Office, in September 2021, a hit-and-run accident occurred on the 1800 block of State Road 7, where the victim was crossing the southbound lanes. Family members and Broward officers spoke to members of the media and have found out that the car involved in the crash likely has front-end damage.

The family of the victim and the Broward Sheriff’s Office asked for the public to help find the driver involved. The police with any information of this automotive accident in Broward County are encouraged to call 954-493-TIPS.

What to do during a hit-and-run accident?

Most car accidents involve collisions with two cars. However, hit and run carry a malicious and ignorant weight to them. Hit and run accidents occur when a collision occurs and the offending party drives off, breaking any conventions and etiquette required by car accident laws. A hit-and-run accident can result in dire consequences and even imprisonment.

These types of accidents can bring additional injuries and psychological trauma to victims, followed by a lengthy process of trying to find the suspect. Hit and run accidents can also carry greater aftermath than auto accidents such as damage to property, additional expenses for repairs.

However, the immediate process of a hit-and-run accident is similar to the typical car-on-car collisions. Some of them include: Florida residents who find themselves in a hit and run accident are recommended to do the following:

If you were the driver, don’t leave the scene

Stay calm and check for property and auto damage

Check for injuries from residents and drivers

Call the police

Call the driver’s auto insurance and the homeowner’s insurance

Document and take photos of the damage

Seek medical care if either party needs

Contact an auto accident attorney to defend your rights

We understand that auto accidents are not the easiest thing to deal with. Luckily, a skilled Broward County Auto Accident Attorney can help your case.

Our Fort Lauderdale Attorneys are Ready to Protect you and your family!

Regardless of the circumstances, it is never a bad idea to contact an auto accident attorney. Fort Lauderdale residents are encouraged to follow accident safety protocols and professionalism to be entitled to the maximum amount of compensation possible.

Our attorneys are also equipped to manage negotiations with auto and home insurance. Whether you or a loved one have suffered property damage or personal injury due to an auto collision followed by a hit and run, our office is ready to fight for and protect our South Florida community. We have offices in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and the greater Miami area.

Our attorneys don’t get paid until you do. Contact us today and let us fight for the compensation you deserve.