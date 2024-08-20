Brownsburg Drug Dealer Sentenced to 12 Years in Federal Prison for Continuing to Sell Meth While on Probation

In total, Planalp distributed 185.1 grams of pure methamphetamine during the DEA’s investigation.

INDIANAPOLIS – Scott Planalp, 37, of Brownsburg, has been sentenced to twelve years in in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, in June of 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began investigating Planalp’s methamphetamine trafficking activities.

On three separate occasions in June of 2022, DEA agents observed Planalp deal quantities of methamphetamine to different people in exchange for cash. For example, on June 15, 2022, Planalp sold 72.9 grams of pure methamphetamine to a person for $1,050. Planalp was recorded telling the buyer that he was currently in a drug court program as a result of a prior drug trafficking arrest and that he had to take three drug tests a week.

“Meth traffickers must be held accountable for the harm that their poison does to people and families impacted by substance use disorders,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “This defendant was undeterred by prior arrests and shamelessly continued the criminal conduct that landed him in state court in the first place. The federal prison sentence imposed here reflects the seriousness of these repeated crimes and the need to protect the community from a drug dealer who acted with utter disregard for the law, the courts, and the harms he caused. I commend the work of the DEA for their efforts to get this meth trafficker out of our community.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge James P. Hanlon.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Barry D. Glickman, who prosecuted this case.