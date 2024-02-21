Brownsburg Man Sentenced to Nine Years in Federal Prison for Sharing Thousands of Child Sexual Abuse Videos and Images

In an interview with investigators, Parker admitted to using social media applications such as Kik, Snapchat, and Telegram to communicate about and share child sexual abuse material with users who shared his sexual interest in children.

INDIANAPOLIS – Mario Parker, 22, of Brownsburg, Indiana, has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, in June of 2021, investigators discovered that an individual living in California had been sharing sexually explicit images and videos via the social media application Kik with someone later identified as Mario Parker. In chats over Kik, Parker learned that the individual from California worked in a daycare and had a sexual interest in children. Knowing that, Parker asked the daycare employee to distribute sexually explicit images and videos of the children in the daycare to Parker knowing that it would result in their sexual exploitation. In one of the Kik conversations, Parker admitted that he would like to adopt a daughter with the intention of raping her.

On June 30, 2022, officers executed a federal search warrant at Parker’s residence in Brownsburg and found a Samsung Galaxy cell phone. During a search of the phone, investigators located several graphic sexual abuse videos of children as young as three years old being forcefully tied down and raped by adult men, as well as videos depicting bestiality. In total, officers recovered thousands of images and approximately 889 videos of child sexual abuse from Parker’s cell phone and accounts.

In an interview with investigators, Parker admitted to using social media applications such as Kik, Snapchat, and Telegram to communicate about and share child sexual abuse material with users who shared his sexual interest in children.

“This pedophile revictimized hundreds of children across the world, many of whom we will never know. Even more disturbing, communicated with other like-minded criminals, sharing these horrific videos and their sick desires to perpetrate these abuses on even more children,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Sexual abuse of children is more widespread than decent people understand, especially the proliferation of abuse images online. Our federal prosecutors will continue to partner with the FBI to identify these criminals, and work to put them where they cannot harm any more of our children.”

The FBI investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge, Jane Magnus-Stinson. Judge Stinson also ordered that Parker be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for ten years following his release from federal prison and pay $24,000 in restitution to victims.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorney Tiffany J. Preston, who prosecuted this case.

If you are a victim of child sexual exploitation, please contact your local police department. Resources for victims of child exploitation can be found on our website at https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdin/project-safe-childhood

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.