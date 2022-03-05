Brut, Sure Brand Deodorants Recalled Over Potential Benzene Contamination

If you use Brut or Sure brand deodorants, listen up. Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for certain Brut and Sure deodorants. It turns out, the agency is concerned that the two deodorants may contain a cancer-causing chemical, specifically benzene. At the moment, four types of Brut deodorant and two types of Sure antiperspirant sprays are included in the recall.

The specific deodorants impacted by the recall include the following:

Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol, 4oz

00827755070085

Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz

00827755070108

Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol, 154g

00827755070177

Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol, 10oz

00827755070047

Sure Regular Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz

00883484002025

Sure Unscented Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz

00883484002278

All of the recalled products “have an expiration date of on or before August 2023.” For now, anyone who has the recalled deodorants should stop using them and return them for a refund. If you have additional questions and concerns, contact TCP HOT Acquisition LLC at 866-615-0976.

Sources:

Stop using ASAP: Deodorants recalled due to cancer-causing chemical

TCP HOT Acquisition LLC dba HRB Brands Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Sure and Brut Aerosol Sprays Due to the Presence of Benzene