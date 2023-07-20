Bus Accidents: What Are Your Rights?

Besides protecting your rights, you can also protect other passengers’ lives by making a report to your city’s bus system.

In all U.S. states, many people rely on buses as a safe and affordable mode of transportation to get to and from certain places. However, bus accidents are not uncommon and they happen more often than you might realize. Sometimes, these collisions can have severe injuries and devastating results, which may lead to fatality.

If you were involved in a bus accident, you can seek compensation for your injuries or damages, but you need to understand your rights first. In this article, you can learn more about your bus passenger rights and an attorney can help you.

Main Bus Accident Causes and Injuries

Bus accidents can occur due to different factors, but some of the most common ones include the following:

The bus driver or motorist mistakes : the main cause for bus accidents includes any unsafe behaviors, such as distracted driving, speeding, driving under the influence, or drowsy driving.

: the main cause for bus accidents includes any unsafe behaviors, such as distracted driving, speeding, driving under the influence, or drowsy driving. Mechanical failures: since most vehicles are prone to wear and tear, buses are no different. Irregular inspections and bus maintenance can lead to mechanical failures that cause bus accidents.

since most vehicles are prone to wear and tear, buses are no different. Irregular inspections and bus maintenance can lead to mechanical failures that cause bus accidents. Other factors: additional factors like poor weather and road conditions are also leading causes for causing bus accidents.

Regardless of the cause, you need to speak to qualified lawyers who specialize in bus accidents and give further insight into the main cause of the collision.

Injuries, on the other hand, can range from minor to fatal. Some of the most common injuries include soft-tissue injuries like whiplash, head and brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, broken bones, and amputations.

Depending on the severity of your injuries, you can seek help from a local attorney who knows your state’s law better. For example, if you’re from Omaha, Nebraska, you can contact Omaha Bus Accident Lawyers, and they’ll collect the necessary evidence to prove your injuries were caused due to the accident.

Seeking Compensation for Recoverable Damages

Being involved in a bus accident has many downfalls of course, but they can also be physically and financially draining for you. If negligence was the main cause of your injuries, you shouldn’t be the one paying the bill. Instead, you can reach out to Nebraska Bus Accident Lawyers to help you pursue compensation for most recoverable damages, such as:

Medical expenses

Loss of wages

Pain and suffering

Scarring or disfigurement

Mental and emotional scarring

Reduced quality of life

Permanent disability

Loss of enjoyment of life

Luckily, a legal representation from Omaha Accident Lawyers can advise you on whether other injuries can be applicable to your case, so you can use them in your lawsuit.

Protecting Your Rights

There are many things you can do after being involved in a bus accident and protect your rights for fair compensation. Initially, seeking medical help immediately helps you in many ways. Not only is it crucial for your health, but it can also help support your case because the injuries are apparent in your medical records.

Another thing you can do is not discuss, sign any documents, or make a statement to an insurance company without consulting a lawyer because not everything you sign is in your best interest. Although the adjuster can say that giving a statement is beneficial for you, anything you say or do can be used against you later.

Besides protecting your rights, you can also protect other passengers’ lives by making a report to your city’s bus system to prevent similar irregularities from the bus driver or bus company. Suppose the accident happened in Omaha, you can make a complaint to Omaha’s Metro system, and they’ll handle everything.