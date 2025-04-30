The Business of Family Law in a Global Era: Look to Your Processes

As movement around the globe continues, we will continue to see more and more people looking to make North America their home, and family lawyers need to be ready to meet their needs.

Now, more than ever, it is not uncommon for individuals and families to find themselves relocating across provinces, countries, or even continents in pursuit of new job opportunities or lifestyle changes. In particular, Canada and the US see significant amounts of immigration as people pursue their goals and follow their dreams.

So, why does this matter to family law firms? Whether someone is moving within Canada or crossing borders to the US or beyond, these movies come with legal considerations that extend well beyond immigration and employment law. However, supporting clients with international concerns is often not the priority for law firms whose clients are predominantly local to their own province or state.

Family lawyers have a unique opportunity to prepare and support their clients when legal challenges associated with international moves arise. We must consider how our processes aid or work against this demographic of clients when they seek our guidance. Moving to a new region or country can be challenging, especially if there is a language barrier, but there are many things law firm owners and leaders can do to lower the barrier to entry and reach more potential clients.

Though the legal systems of the US and Canada share many similarities, they are not synonymous, just as legal systems between provinces and states within the same country can differ. The best way we can support our clients is by understanding how these sometimes small differences can significantly impact their and their families’ lives.

The question remains: are we ready to serve these clients when they come to us? And, if not, how can we get ready?

Optimize Intake & Communication Strategies

Firstly, I encourage law firms to look at their intake systems and ensure they are working efficiently and effectively. Communication is key to running any business, doubly so for family law firms servicing international clients. These firms should evaluate how they currently communicate with their clients and consider enhancing touchpoints to include email or text confirmations after lead submissions.

Screening potential clients is an essential part of the process, so lawyers shouldn’t discount new tools such as online forms or chatbots to funnel the right people toward their businesses. Similarly, law firms should establish a lead prioritization system to rank leads according to important factors such as urgency, case type, and value.

It’ll also go a long way to establish a standard for returning calls and emails (e.g., within 24 hours) and designating personnel to do so.

Leverage Additional Support & Tools

If lost leads are a concern, lawyers may consider hiring support to help process leads or to assist clients with a language barrier. Bringing on intake specialists can help manage overflow and ensure that no client is overlooked.

Law firms also shouldn’t find themselves reinventing the wheel for each new client, and they can avoid that outcome by streamlining document preparation and leveraging technology. Creating templates for common contracts, letters, and filings can save time and reduce errors.

Investing in legal practice management software can also simplify operations. Automating calendaring, billing, and document management through these tools can ensure that administrative tasks are handled consistently and accurately, freeing up time for more strategic work or increasing volume.

Additionally, don’t forget about your existing network. A strong referral network can help offload cases that don’t match your service offerings or that exceed your capacity. Establishing relationships with other firms creates opportunities for exchanging referrals, ensuring that potential clients are directed to trusted partners while maintaining a positive reputation within the legal community.

Evaluate & Adjust Processes

Law firms should regularly monitor and adjust internal processes to ensure efficiency and quality of service. Tracking conversion rates and response times can help identify bottlenecks in the intake or follow-up process, allowing for strategic adjustments in staffing or the use of data-informed tools.

Lastly, soliciting client feedback is also essential for ongoing process improvement. Sending quick surveys after consultations provides valuable insights into client satisfaction, enabling you to refine your approach and better meet client needs.

As movement around the globe continues, we will continue to see more and more people looking to make North America their home, and family lawyers need to be ready to meet their needs. As legal professionals, we know our practice area inside and out; it’s time to look at our processes as business leaders and see where we can make things more efficient and easier for our present and future clients.