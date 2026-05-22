Buying Property in Queensland: New Disclosure Laws Explained

Combining the disclosure statement with independent checks – such as finance, legal advice, and inspections – ensures property buyers are able to make a well-rounded, confident purchase decision.

On 1 August 2025, Queensland introduced significant changes to the way property is bought and sold, with new seller disclosure requirements now in place.

For prospective buyers, this is a welcome move towards greater transparency. But it’s important to understand exactly what these laws do (and don’t) cover.

At the centre of the changes is the requirement for sellers to provide a Seller Disclosure Statement (Form 2) before a contract is signed. This document is designed to give buyers key information upfront – helping them make more informed decisions earlier in the process.

What’s Included in the Disclosure Statement?

The Form 2 statement focuses largely on the legal and administrative aspects of a property. It typically includes:

Ownership details and whether the property is part of a body corporate

Any easements, encumbrances, or registered interests on the title

Zoning, planning controls, or environmental overlays

Notices from council or government authorities

Pool safety compliance and heritage listings (if applicable)

Current rates and water service charges

This information is valuable and can flag potential legal or regulatory issues before you commit.

Importantly, if a seller fails to provide the disclosure or provides inaccurate information, buyers may have the right to terminate the contract.

What’s Not Included – And Why It Matters

While the new laws improve transparency, they don’t actually extend to the physical condition of the property, nor several other elements. For example, the disclosure statement does not require sellers to report on:

Structural soundness or building defects

Pest activity or termite damage

Asbestos or hazardous materials

Moisture, rot, leaks, cracks or other hidden problems

Unapproved or unsafe building works

Current or historical use of the property

Past building or development approvals for the property

Obviously this type of information is also critically important – particularly as you may not be able to terminate the contract if these matters are discovered after you sign.

Understanding Your Role as a Buyer

These reforms are sometimes referred to as strengthening the seller’s duty of disclosure, but they don’t remove the need for buyer due diligence. As a purchaser, you’re still responsible for investigating the property thoroughly before going unconditional.

A building and pest inspection by a professional and qualified building inspector remains a practical safeguard – helping to uncover hidden issues that could have huge financial implications later.

A More Transparent Process – But Not a Complete Picture

The new Queensland disclosure laws are a positive step, reducing the risk of unexpected legal surprises and giving buyers important information from the outset.

But – it’s best viewed as one piece of the puzzle. Combining the disclosure statement with independent checks – such as finance, legal advice, and inspections – ensures property buyers are able to make a well-rounded, confident purchase decision.