California Warns of Deadly Mushroom Poisonings

Deadly mushroom poisonings in California trigger urgent public health warnings.

California health officials are warning residents about a sharp rise in serious mushroom poisonings linked to wild strands gathered from forests, parks, and other outdoor areas in the state. Health leaders say a recent increase in illnesses is unlike anything that is normally seen and has already led to several deaths and multiple liver transplants. According to the California Department of Public Health, 50 mushroom poisoning cases were reported between November 2025 and May 2026. Four people died after eating toxic mushrooms, while at least four others became so sick that they required liver transplants. The number is far higher than what is usually reported. In a typical year, only a small handful of cases are recorded across the state.

Officials say the mushroom poisonings have occurred across several counties, including San Francisco, Monterey, Sacramento, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz. Patients have required hospitalization after eating mushrooms that were mistakenly believed to be safe. Among the most dangerous species are Death Cap mushrooms and Western Destroying Angel mushrooms. Both contain toxins that can cause severe damage to the liver and other organs when ingested. What makes the danger even greater is that these mushrooms can closely resemble edible types.

The problem often becomes more common after rainy weather, when mushrooms grow rapidly in many parts of the state. People who enjoy foraging may assume a mushroom is safe based on appearance, smell, or even taste. Health experts warn that these methods are unreliable and can lead to tragic results. One of the biggest concerns is that symptoms do not always appear right away. A person may initially experience stomach discomfort, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or fatigue. In some cases, these early signs seem to improve within a day. That temporary improvement can create a false sense of security and lead people to believe the danger has passed when it hasn’t.

Medical experts warn that serious liver damage may continue developing even after symptoms fade. Within two to three days, a person can become critically ill as toxins attack the liver. By the time severe symptoms appear, treatment may be far more difficult, and the risk of death may be much higher. Confusion, weakness, severe stomach pain, and ongoing digestive problems are among the warning signs that can develop after consuming a poisonous mushroom. Because the effects can worsen quickly, doctors encourage immediate medical attention whenever toxic mushroom exposure is suspected.

State health officials are warning, too, that waiting for symptoms to appear is too risky and to seek medical attention immediately following ingestion if it is believed that one of the poisonous types was consumed. Anyone who believes a poisonous mushroom may have been eaten should contact emergency medical services or a poison control center right away. Waiting too long can be fatal.

As California continues to deal with an unusually high number of poisonings, public health authorities are urging residents to use caution when spending time outdoors, particularly to avoid eating any wild mushrooms if individuals cannot easy identify the type. A single mistake can have life-changing consequences.

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Wild mushroom poisoning cases put California on alert

California health officials warn against picking wild mushrooms amid poisonings, deaths