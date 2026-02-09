Call for Submissions for Volume 4 Issue 1 by Legal Research & Analysis

Legal Research & Analysis is a multidimensional legal research journal, seeking scholarly work on any topic of theoretical, interdisciplinary, comparative, and other conceptually oriented inquiries into law and law reforms.

About the Journal

Legal Research & Analysis (DOI Prefix: 10.69971; ISSN: 3007-6455 (Online), 3007-6447 (Print) publishes research papers, review papers, case comments and books reviews related to all aspects of laws including but not limited to legal issues, legal systems, and the legal profession. Legal Research & Analysis is a multidimensional legal research journal, seeking scholarly work on any topic of theoretical, interdisciplinary, comparative, and other conceptually oriented inquiries into law and law reforms. Legal Research & Analysis particularly publishes articles that study law from such perspectives as legal philosophy, law and economics, legal history, criminology, law and literature, and feminist analysis. Legal Research & Analysis is a refereed journal, and all published articles are peer-reviewed.

Who can Submit?

Academicians/practitioners.

Themes

All studies having law as a major component.

Submission Guidelines

Manuscripts on any topic of contemporary legal relevance meeting the below-mentioned criteria:

Articles: 4,000-10,000 words

Case Notes: 2,000-5,000 words

Book Reviews: 1,000-3,000 words

The word limit is exclusive of the abstract and the footnotes.

Authors are requested to strictly adhere to the Submission Guidelines.

All the submissions must comply with our Copyright and Open Access Policy. Manuscripts not in conformity with the Submission Guidelines may be rejected at the sole discretion of the Editorial Board.

The Editorial Board reserves the right to send the manuscripts back to the authors for any modification(s) at any stage, in the event of non-conformity with any of the submission guidelines.

The Editorial Board may, in its absolute discretion, waive any of the above rules or amend the process.

How to Submit?

All the submissions are to be made only through online portal on or before 23:59 hours on March 30, 2026.

For further details, please visit the journal’s website: https://legalresearchanalysis.com/LRA

Contact Email Id: ahirzia@gmail.com