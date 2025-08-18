Call for Submissions: Volume 3 Issue 2 by Trends in Intellectual Property Research

All the submissions are to be made only through online portal on or before 23:59 hours on December 29, 2025.

Trends in Intellectual Property Research (DOI: 69971; ISSN: 3007-8539 (Online), 3007-8520 (Print) publishes research papers, review papers, case comments and books reviews related to all aspects of intellectual property law, including but not limited to patents, copyrights, trademarks, trade secrets, industrial design, layout design of integrated circuit, unfair competition, and antitrust. Trends in Intellectual Property Research is a refereed journal, and all published articles are peer-reviewed.

Who can Submit?

Academicians/practitioners.

Theme

Any Article/Manuscript having Intellectual Property Research as a major component.

Theme: Trends in Intellectual Property Research welcomes contributions from all branches of IP law and competition law, if the work is relevant, up to date and original.

Types of Submissions Accepted by the Trends in Intellectual Property Research

Manuscripts on any topic of contemporary legal relevance meeting the below-mentioned criteria:

Articles: 4,000-10,000 words

Case Notes: 2,000-5,000 words

Book Reviews: 1,000-3,000 words

The word limit is exclusive of the abstract and the footnotes.

Submission Guidelines

Authors are requested to strictly adhere to the Submission Guidelines.

All the submissions must comply with our Copyright and Open Access Policy. Manuscripts not in conformity with the Submission Guidelines may be rejected at the sole discretion of the Editorial Board.

The Editorial Board reserves the right to send the manuscripts back to the authors for any modification(s) at any stage, in the event of non-conformity with any of the submission guidelines.

The Editorial Board may, in its absolute discretion, waive any of the above rules or amend the process.

How to Submit?

All the submissions are to be made only through online portal on or before 23:59 hours on December 29, 2025.

Contact Email Id: ahirzia@gmail.com