Can a Child Decide Which Parent They Want to Live With in Idaho?

There are a number of factors that might impact a judge’s decision in an Idaho custody battle. These include logistical factors, the child’s best interests, their ties to a local neighborhood, and much more. But what about the preference of the child? This is often one of the most overlooked factors, and some might consider it to be the most important. After all, shouldn’t a child decide who they want to spend the majority of their time with? But when does a child actually have a right to express an opinion in Idaho, and will the judge even listen?

When is a Child Old Enough to Express a Preference in Idaho?

Many states have a set law stating that a child’s preference will only be considered in a custody case if they are of a certain age. However, Idaho does not have a set law governing this situation. In other words, a child can express a preference at any age when it comes to who they’d rather live with.

Of course, whether the court actually listens to the child is another matter altogether. Ultimately, the judge has full discretion over whether or not to factor this preference into their final custody decision.

With all that being said, there are some factors that make it more likely for a judge to consider a child’s preference in a custody case. First of all, an older child will generally be taken more seriously. However, age isn’t always a good indicator of overall maturity. In some cases, an 11-year-old child will speak and behave with more maturity than a 17-year-old teen. If you want to know whether your child will be taken seriously by the court, consider their ability to clearly communicate their ideas in a relatively eloquent manner.

There Are Many Other Factors Involved

If you believe your child will express an opinion to live with your spouse instead of you, don’t despair just yet. There are many other factors that a judge may consider when making a final decision. For example, a child may love their parent dearly, but there is no way a judge is going to allow them to live with a parent who routinely endangers the life of the child.

