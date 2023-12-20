Can Emotional Distress be a Valid Claim in Medical Malpractice Cases?

A patient can make an emotional distress claim if he or she considers medical malpractice to be the cause of damage.

Medical malpractice cases often involve physical injuries or difficulties caused by healthcare professionals’ negligence. However, emotional distress, or “pain and suffering,” can also be a legitimate claim.

Defining Emotional Distress in Medical Malpractice

Various emotional distresses, such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and severe psychological trauma, can occur in medical negligence instances. Medical mishaps such as incorrect diagnosis, poor surgical techniques, and wrong medication can cause physiological, psychological, and emotional distress. Dreams, flashbacks, and a lower quality of life are all possible symptoms of emotional distress in patients.

Legal Considerations

In medical negligence lawsuits, emotional distress claims are determined by several legal factors. The first step is to prove that the medical staff owed the patient a duty of care, which was violated by their negligence or recklessness. According to the lawyers at Julie A. Rice, Attorney at Law, the claimant must also establish a connection between the emotional anguish and the provider’s carelessness. Emotional suffering may be challenging to demonstrate in court, but evidence such as medical records, expert testimony, and the patient’s assessment of their distress can support these claims.

Expert Testimony: In medical malpractice lawsuits involving emotional distress, medical professionals can offer crucial testimony. They are able to assess the patient’s mental health and establish whether the medical professional’s actions or inactions contributed to the patient’s emotional trauma. Through their evidence, it will be possible to prove a connection between the anguish and the medical error.

Medical Records: In these situations, medical records might also be quite important. They can record any indications of emotional strain, such as alterations in behavior, problems sleeping, or discussions with mental health specialists. These documents might show the patient’s emotional distress over time and support their claim.

Patient Testimony: When describing their emotional pain, the patient’s testimony is frequently crucial. They can talk about their symptoms, how their life has changed, and the emotional cost of the medical mistake. Even though their evidence is purely subjective, it can be powerful in showing how much they’ve suffered.

Legal Precedents: In circumstances of medical malpractice, the courts have acknowledged emotional distress claims, creating a legal precedence for them. These decisions recognize that when caused by medical malpractice, mental anguish can be a real and compensable damage.

Ethical Considerations

Emotional distress claims in medical negligence lawsuits raise ethical questions in addition to legal ones. The moral and professional obligation of healthcare professionals is to treat patients with knowledge and compassion. Questions concerning responsibility and the obligation to provide comprehensive care are raised when they violate this obligation and cause mental anguish.

Accountability: Holding healthcare professionals responsible for emotional suffering brought on by incompetence can help to increase patient safety. Healthcare professionals might be more careful in their work if they know that they could be responsible for both mental and physical injury.

Holistic Care: The focus on emotional distress claims emphasizes the significance of holistic patient care. Health care should consider not just physical well-being but also mental and emotional well-being. It helps the healthcare system in devising a patient-centric approach tailored as per needs and requirements.

Although difficult to prove, emotional distress is a fatal, life-altering experience. However, a patient can make an emotional distress claim if he or she considers medical malpractice to be the cause of damage.