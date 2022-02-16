Can I File an Insurance Claim for My Damaged Garden in Arkansas?

Of course, if you have purchased additional garden coverage on top of your existing policy, there are far fewer reasons why your claim might be denied.

Many homeowners in Arkansas place enormous value on their gardens. This state is known for its many beautiful yards, complete with wonderful native plants such as the beautyberry, the sweetshrub, and the summersweet. But what happens if a disaster occurs, and your entire garden is ruined? Does your homeowners insurance policy actually cover these losses? Will you get any money to replace these priceless plants, statues, and other additions to your garden?

If you are dealing with a denied garden damage insurance claim, it’s best to work with qualified legal professionals. Get in touch with an experienced attorney in Arkansas who specializes in denied homeowners insurance claims, and you can strive for the best possible legal outcome. Remember, insurance companies like to deny claims as a matter of course rather than actually assessing each individual claim. With an attorney at your side, holding these insurance companies accountable becomes much easier.

Coverage May Be Limited

A standard homeowners insurance policy may only provide limited coverage for garden damage. In many cases, your coverage depends on the type of damage inflicted. For example, if a bolt of lightning strikes your prized sweetshrub plant and utterly obliterates it, a standard insurance policy may provide coverage. However, there may be a limited amount of money you can recover for total damage to your garden.

Many policies only cover the costs of removing debris and destroyed plants from your yard, and they may not cover the cost of replacing these plants.

Why a Garden Damage Claim Might be Denied

One of the most common reasons these claims are denied has to do with falling trees. If a tree falls in your yard and squashes a row of beautyberries, you may be left with the bill. This is because you are technically responsible for assessing the trees in your yard and dealing with those that may topple over in the future. This is why it’s very important to cut away any hanging branches or weak-looking trees before a major storm, as any property damage caused by the trees may not be covered by your insurance policy.

You Can Purchase Additional Garden Coverage

Of course, if you have purchased additional garden coverage on top of your existing policy, there are far fewer reasons why your claim might be denied. If you have spent the extra money to protect your garden, there is really no reason for insurance companies to withhold the settlement you are entitled to.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’re dealing with a denied homeowners insurance claim in Little Rock, make sure to get in touch with a qualified attorney who has experience with these cases. Team up with one of these legal professionals, and you can ensure that your garden damage claim gets the attention it deserves. For many Arkansas residents, their garden is even more valuable and rewarding than the interior of their home. With help from an attorney, you can strive for the settlement you deserve.