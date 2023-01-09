Can Switching Lanes Cause Motorcycle Accidents in Washington, D.C.?

There are a number of situations in which switching lanes may be considered a sign of negligence.

One of the most common causes of motorcycle accidents is the sudden, unexpected switching of lanes. For motorcyclists traveling behind these vehicles, there is little time to react. They have no choice but to slam into the vehicle ahead, and this usually results in them being ejected from their motorcycles. But under what circumstances might this lead to a motorcycle accident? Does this count as a sign of negligence on the part of drivers? How can motorcycle accident victims recover compensation in this situation?

Examples of Dangerous Lane-Switching

In December of 2022, it was reported that a police officer on a motorcycle had been seriously injured near Washington, D.C. This accident was caused when a driver suddenly switched lanes without warning. The driver did this because they heard police sirens and immediately attempted to pull over to the side of the road. While this behavior is understandable to some extent, it put a following police officer in serious danger. This officer was unable to maneuver his motorcycle out of the path of danger, and he ended up slamming into the back of the vehicle that attempted to pull to the side of the road. He was then thrown from his vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

In October of 2022, a motorcyclist lost his life after attempting to move through an intersection. An individual driving a Jeep apparently moved across the incoming lane when attempting to make a left-hand turn, and this caused him to strike a motorcyclist who had the right of way while traveling in the opposite direction. Police quickly announced that criminal charges may be possible in connection with this incident, suggesting that the driver of the Jeep may have committed some form of negligence.

Is Switching Lanes a Sign of Negligence?

There are a number of situations in which switching lanes may be considered a sign of negligence. The first and most obvious is switching suddenly and without warning. In order to switch lanes safely, you must first use your indicators to give other vehicles enough time to react. You must also look in your mirrors and check your blind spots for any cyclists or motorcyclists. That being said, the following vehicle also bears some responsibility, and they are expected to follow at a safe distance. Speak to your lawyers to determine whether a vehicle that caused your motorcycle crash can be held accountable.

