Can You File an Injury Claim If You Were Partially at Fault in Florida?

Florida law recognizes that accidents are rarely black and white, and the modified comparative negligence system is designed to ensure that victims who share some responsibility can still recover fair compensation for their injuries.

You were in an accident. The other driver made a serious mistake. But in the back of your mind, you also know you might have played a role in what happened. Maybe you were going a few miles over the speed limit. Maybe you glanced at your phone a second before impact. Maybe you rolled very slowly through a stop sign before getting t-boned. Now you are wondering whether that sliver of fault disqualifies you from recovering anything at all.

The short answer? Not necessarily. Under Florida Statute § 768.81, you can still pursue an injury claim even if you share some responsibility for the accident. But there is a critical threshold you need to understand, and the rules changed significantly in 2023.

How Florida’s Modified Comparative Negligence System Works

Until March 2023, Florida operated under a pure comparative negligence system. That meant an injured person could recover compensation regardless of how much fault they carried, even if they were 99% responsible. Their recovery was simply reduced by their percentage of blame.

That changed when Governor DeSantis signed HB 837 into law, shifting Florida to a modified comparative negligence standard. Under the current system, you are barred from recovering any compensation if you are found to be more than 50% at fault for your own injuries. If your share of fault is 50% or less, you can still recover, but the amount is reduced proportionally.

Here is what that looks like in practice. Say you are involved in a collision and your total damages, including medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering, amount to $200,000. A jury determines the other driver was 70% at fault and you were 30% at fault. Under modified comparative negligence, your $200,000 award is reduced by 30%, bringing your recovery down to $140,000. You still walk away with substantial compensation. But if that same jury found you 51% at fault? You would receive nothing.

Why Every Percentage Point of Fault Matters

The 50% threshold makes the assignment of fault the single most consequential issue in many Florida injury cases. And insurance companies know this. Their adjusters are trained to look for any opening to push a victim’s fault percentage higher, sometimes aggressively so.

One common tactic is requesting a recorded statement shortly after the accident, when the victim is still shaken, medicated, or unsure of exactly what happened. Offhand comments like “I didn’t see them coming” or “I probably should have slowed down” can be taken out of context and used to inflate your share of liability. Insurance companies may also comb through your social media accounts, looking for posts or photos that contradict your claimed injuries or suggest you were distracted before the crash.

Early settlement offers are another red flag. An insurer may extend a quick payout that seems generous on the surface, but the offer rarely accounts for the full extent of your injuries, future medical costs, and long-term impact on your earning capacity. Accepting that offer before understanding the true scope of your damages can leave tens of thousands of dollars, or more, on the table.

How Fault Gets Determined in Shared-Liability Cases

Fault percentages are not set in stone at the scene of the accident. They are shaped by evidence, and that evidence can be collected, presented, and challenged. Police reports, traffic camera footage, eyewitness testimony, vehicle damage analysis, and expert accident reconstruction all factor into the final determination. Medical records establishing the nature and timing of your injuries play a role, too.

A qualified personal injury attorney experienced with Florida car accident claims can investigate the crash independently, secure evidence before it disappears, and build a case that accurately reflects what happened. When the other side tries to shift blame onto you, strong evidence is the best defense against an inflated fault percentage.

Protect Your Claim Before the Other Side Builds Their Case Against You

If you were involved in a Florida accident and you shared fault, time is not on your side. The two-year statute of limitations on most personal injury claims means the clock is already ticking. Beyond that deadline, evidence fades, witnesses become harder to locate, and the insurance company’s version of events becomes more difficult to challenge. The further away from your accident date you get without gathering evidence and investigating thoroughly, the harder it is to prove you were not at fault for an accident or reduce the percentage you are deemed at fault.

However, being partially at fault does not mean you are without options. Florida law recognizes that accidents are rarely black and white, and the modified comparative negligence system is designed to ensure that victims who share some responsibility can still recover fair compensation for their injuries. The key is acting quickly, preserving your evidence, and getting experienced legal counsel involved before the other side controls the narrative.

Consulting a personal injury attorney who understands Florida’s comparative fault rules can help you understand where you stand, what your claim may be worth, and what steps to take next. The sooner you take action, the stronger your position.