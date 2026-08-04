Can You Get Compensation After an Uninsured Driver Accident in Allentown?

An accident with an uninsured driver does not leave you without choices, even when the person at fault cannot pay a dime.

Getting hit by a driver who has no insurance can leave you worried about medical bills, car repairs, and lost income, especially when the person responsible cannot cover what they caused. The good news is that Pennsylvania law gives you several paths to recover money even when the at-fault driver carries no coverage. Allentown residents face this situation more often than many expect, since a portion of drivers on Lehigh Valley roads travel without proper insurance. Understanding your options ahead of time can help you respond calmly and protect your right to compensation.

Where Your Compensation Can Come From

When the driver who hit you has no policy, your own auto insurance often becomes the first place to look. Many people who want to find a car accident lawyer in Allentown do so after learning that uninsured motorist coverage, known as UM coverage, can step in to pay for injuries the other driver would normally owe. In Pennsylvania, insurers must offer this coverage when you buy a policy, though you are allowed to reject it in writing.

Your sources of recovery may include more than one option. Depending on your policy and the facts of your crash, you might draw from your uninsured motorist coverage, your medical benefits coverage, or a personal claim against the driver. Each path has its own limits and requirements, so knowing what you carry matters early on.

How Uninsured Motorist Coverage Works

Uninsured motorist coverage is designed to protect you when the responsible party has no insurance at all. It generally pays for bodily injury, and depending on your policy terms, it can also address certain related losses. The amount available depends on the limits you selected when you purchased the policy.

Pennsylvania treats this coverage as optional but requires insurers to present it to you. If you did not reject it in writing, you likely have some level of protection. Reviewing your declarations page will show you the exact figures you can rely on.

The Role of Medical Benefits and First-Party Coverage

Pennsylvania requires every auto policy to include first-party medical benefits, often called PIP or medical payments coverage. It pays for your medical treatment after a crash regardless of who was at fault, which becomes useful when the other driver cannot pay. The minimum required amount is $5,000, though many drivers carry more.

These benefits apply quickly and do not depend on proving the other driver’s negligence. They can cover hospital visits, therapy, and related care while your larger claim is still being worked out. Keeping detailed records of your treatment helps make sure these benefits are applied correctly.

Suing the Uninsured Driver Directly

You still hold the right to bring a personal injury lawsuit against the driver who caused your crash. A court can order that person to pay for your damages, including medical costs, lost wages, and pain and suffering, subject to your tort election. The challenge is that many uninsured drivers lack the assets to satisfy a judgment.

Before pursuing this route, it helps to weigh what you can realistically collect. Consider the following:

Whether the driver owns property or has a steady income

The cost and time involved in a lawsuit

Whether your own coverage offers a faster and more reliable result

Deadlines and Steps That Protect Your Claim

Time limits apply to every stage of your case. In Pennsylvania, you generally have two years from the date of the crash to file a personal injury lawsuit, and missing this window usually ends your ability to sue. Uninsured motorist claims may carry their own notice requirements set by your policy, so acting promptly is wise.

Certain steps strengthen your position from the start. Report the crash to police, seek medical care, notify your insurer quickly, and keep copies of bills, photos, and correspondence. These records support both your insurance claim and any lawsuit you decide to pursue.

Moving Forward After an Uninsured Crash

An accident with an uninsured driver does not leave you without choices, even when the person at fault cannot pay a dime. Between your uninsured motorist coverage, first-party medical benefits, and the option to sue the driver directly, Pennsylvania law provides workable ways to recover for your injuries and losses. The key lies in knowing what your own policy includes, meeting the two-year filing deadline, and documenting everything connected to the crash. When you understand these protections in advance, you place yourself in a stronger position to handle the financial aftermath and focus on your recovery.