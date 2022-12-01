Can You Get Compensation After Being Involved in a Bus Accident?

You could be entitled to compensation if you missed work due to injuries.

Being involved in a bus accident can be a traumatic experience, especially if it’s a serious one. Still, you may be able to recover compensation in a lawsuit or a personal injury insurance claim. However, the amount of payment you’ll be able to get for a bus accident claim depends on liability and types of injuries or damages.

Since your damages can include many things, the ideal option would be to work with a lawyer on your case to identify the value of your injuries. So, if you or a loved one has been involved in a bus accident, here’s how some recoverable damages can grant you compensation.

What are Some Recoverable Damages in a Bus Accident?

Unfortunately, the cost of being involved in an accident can be too expensive. Depending on the details of your injuries, here are some recoverable damages in a bus accident case:

Medical expenses

Loss of income and wages

Property damage

Pain and suffering

If any of the damages mentioned above pertain to your case, you’ll need to search for professional lawyers nearby to help assess the details of your accident and injuries.

Medical Expenses

Medical expenses can quickly add up. Usually, these expenses include any treatment, test, or doctor’s visit you might have relating to your injury. However, if you decide to work with an attorney, you can use these expenses in your personal injury claim to support your case.

Depending on where you live, you can seek help from a qualified attorney who can look at your case and determine the amount of compensation you’re worthy of. For example, if you’re from Chicago, Illinois, you can contact Chicago Bus Accident Lawyers, so they can use your medical records as evidence to strengthen your claim.

Additionally, you can also make a complaint or call the Chicago Transit Authority – CTA bus services to report any issues or incidents.

Property Damage

Many potential scenarios could lead to a bus accident. Perhaps you were driving in your car when you crashed into a bus and damaged your vehicle badly. Even in that case, you can still get compensation to replace or repair your vehicle.

Similarly, if you were on the bus when the accident happened, you may be able to get compensation for any damages you endured or possessions that were lost. However, you’ll still need to talk to a lawyer from your area to ensure you’re eligible for a settlement.

Contacting Illinois Bus Accident Lawyers is an excellent way of ensuring any property damage grants you the compensation you deserve. These attorneys can collect the necessary evidence so no documentation gets left out or ignored.

Loss of Income

Fortunately, you could be entitled to compensation if you missed work due to injuries. If the bus accident forced you to switch to a lower-income job position or change careers altogether, you could also add this loss to your claim.

Pain and Suffering

A bus accident can be severe, both physically and emotionally. But in many cases, pain and suffering may be recoverable.

There are some types of damages that you may be entitled to for compensation. However, Chicago Accident Lawyers can help you identify your damages and estimate their value if you decide to take your case to court.