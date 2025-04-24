Can You Get Spousal Support in California After a Short Marriage?

Keep in mind, spousal support after short marriages often lasts only a limited time.

Divorce is hard, even when a marriage hasn’t lasted long. Separating after just a few years can feel confusing and leave you unsure about what happens next. One of the biggest questions you might have is whether spousal support, also called alimony, applies after a short marriage in California.

The answer is yes! You can get spousal support in California after a short marriage, but it isn’t always straightforward. You need a law firm on your side that can help you present your case to court and obtain the support you need to move forward into a brighter future.

At Knez Law Group, LLP, our Riverside divorce lawyers understand how important spousal support is. Whether you’re the one paying or receiving, we can help you reach a fair agreement even in contentious divorces.

What is Spousal Support?

Spousal support is money that one spouse pays the other after a divorce. It’s designed to help the lower-earning spouse transition financially and maintain some stability while they rebuild their life.

For example, if your spouse earned significantly more money during the marriage, spousal support could give you time to adjust financially or even pursue job training or education. Spousal support can either last for a set amount of time or, in some situations, be long-term.

However, after a short marriage, the way spousal support is handled often looks different than it would in a long-term marriage.

What Does a ‘Short Marriage’ Mean in California?

The term “short marriage” generally refers to a marriage that lasts less than 10 years. This is an important number under California family law because marriages over 10 years are considered “long-term,” which can change how issues like spousal support are decided.

If your marriage lasted only a year, three years, or even five years, the court will likely classify it as a short marriage. However, don’t assume that a short marriage means you can’t qualify for spousal support. The length of your marriage is just one part of the bigger picture.

Can You Get Spousal Support After a Short Marriage?

Yes, you can still qualify for spousal support, even after a short marriage. The California courts will consider several factors before awarding spousal support, including:

Income Differences: If your spouse made significantly more money, you could be entitled to support.

If your spouse made significantly more money, you could be entitled to support. Earning Potential: Courts look at whether you both earn enough to support yourselves. If one spouse needs time to build an income after the divorce, spousal support might be awarded.

Courts look at whether you both earn enough to support yourselves. If one spouse needs time to build an income after the divorce, spousal support might be awarded. Marital Contributions: This includes things like pausing your career to support your spouse’s work or education or taking care of the household.

This includes things like pausing your career to support your spouse’s work or education or taking care of the household. Health and Age: If you’re older or struggling with your health, it can affect your ability to work and might support your case for alimony.

For short marriages, spousal support tends to be temporary, usually covering just the time needed to adjust to life as a single individual. For instance, if you need to find a new job, get training, or stabilize your finances, the support could help bridge the gap during that period.

What About Stay-at-Home Spouses?

If you left your job or stayed home during the marriage to support your spouse or family, you may worry about how to move forward financially. Courts recognize these contributions, so don’t feel like your circumstances disqualify you from seeking support. Judges can award temporary assistance to give you time to find work and build up your finances.

Common Challenges in Short Marriage Spousal Support Cases

Securing spousal support after a short marriage can feel overwhelming, especially if you face certain challenges, like:

Proof of Financial Need: You may need to show that you cannot meet your financial needs without some support from your spouse.

You may need to show that you cannot meet your financial needs without some support from your spouse. Limited Marital Contributions: Because the marriage was short, there’s less shared history of contributions, which could make your case feel harder to argue.

Because the marriage was short, there’s less shared history of contributions, which could make your case feel harder to argue. Misconceptions: Many people assume short marriages mean no spousal support is possible, but this is not true.

That’s why having an experienced team of family law attorneys, like Knez Law Group, is so important. With their guidance, you can build a strong case and overcome these hurdles.

How Is Spousal Support Calculated in California?

While California does not have a strict formula for determining spousal support, there is a process that judges follow. Several factors are taken into consideration, such as:

The length of the marriage (shorter marriages usually mean shorter support periods). The income and earning differences between you and your spouse. Financial needs versus the ability to pay. Contributions both financial and non-financial (like if one partner managed the home or supported the other’s career).

Keep in mind, spousal support after short marriages often lasts only a limited time. For example, if you were married for two years, a judge might award support for one year to help you adjust. However, support terms can be negotiated, and having the right legal help ensures you don’t lose out on what you’re entitled to.

Why Choose Our Riverside Divorce Lawyers?

At Knez Law Group, LLP, our family-run firm combines over 40 years of legal experience with a personal approach to each case. We are familiar with the challenges short marriage cases bring and are ready to fight for your rights. Divorces are often emotionally charged and complex, but with their support, you can feel confident you’re in capable hands.

Contact Knez Law Group, LLP today at (951) 742-7681 or visit their Riverside office at 3890 Tenth St., Riverside, CA 92501. You can also fill out our confidential contact form. You don’t have to face this process alone—take the first step toward finding clarity and moving forward.