Can You Sue a Co-Worker for Online Sexual Harassment in Lafayette?

Today, more people in Lafayette are working from home than ever before. Covid-19 has shown us that a remote work environment can be effective, and it comes with many benefits for employees. They can spend more time with their families and pets, they can experience more flexibility and freedom, and in many cases, they can be more productive. However, many of the same problems in physical workplaces exist in a virtual environment, chief among them the prevalence of sexual harassment.

If you have been sexually harassed online by a co-worker or a supervisor, you are fully within your rights to take legal action. Louisiana recognizes that sexual harassment can occur in a digital environment, and the state can prosecute those who are guilty of this misconduct. In order to hold your abusers accountable, you need to file a lawsuit against them. You can do this by getting in touch with a qualified sexual harassment attorney in Lafayette.

Quick Facts About Online Harassment

Here are some quick facts about online sexual harassment:

Women are twice as likely to experience sexual harassment online

Online sexual harassment is on the rise

Louisiana has its own laws against cybercrimes, including cyberstalking

12% of all adults over the age of 18 have experienced some form of online sexual harassment

When Can You Sue?

You can sue whenever online sexual harassment is inappropriate and unwanted. Sexual text messages can constitute sexual harassment. Unwanted sexual images are also considered sexual harassment. Sending links to pornographic videos is another example of harassment. It’s also important to remember that sexual harassment includes gender-based discrimination. So if someone belittles you and humiliates you online because of your gender or your gender identity, this may also constitute sexual harassment (even if sex acts are not being discussed). These laws are all included in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects workers in companies with 15 or more employees. It’s also worth pointing out that these laws only protect employees, and not freelancers or contractors.

More Must Be Done to Protect Workers

Even though the Civil Rights Act provides a considerable degree of protection against online sexual harassment, more must be done. In many ways, our laws do not reflect the changing nature of America’s workplaces. As more and more companies make the switch to remote work environments, our laws must adapt accordingly. Very few companies have policies in place that specifically address concerns related to online sexual harassment or cyberbullying.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you've been searching the Lafayette area for a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney, there are many viable options to choose from. Team up with one of these legal professionals, and you can move forward with your sexual harassment lawsuit in a confident, effective manner. Online harassment can be just as harmful as physical harassment, and you deserve the opportunity to take legal action.