Cancer Drugs Show Promise for Crohn’s Treatment

Repurposed drugs may help repair gut lining and reduce inflammation

Scientists are exploring a new way to treat Crohn’s disease by looking beyond symptom control and focusing on what may be driving the illness at its source. A team led by researchers at the University of Houston, working with partners at Baylor College of Medicine and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, has found that drugs already used to treat cancer might help repair damage inside the gut.

Crohn’s disease affects about one million people in the United States. It is a long-term condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the lining of the digestive tract. This lining, often called the gut barrier, plays a key role in keeping harmful bacteria and toxins out of the body. When it becomes damaged, it can no longer do its job properly. As a result, unwanted substances can leak through, leading to swelling, pain, and ongoing illness.

Most current treatments focus on calming the immune system to reduce swelling during flare-ups. While this can help some patients feel better for a time, it does not work well for everyone. Many people continue to deal with symptoms, and long-term relief is not always reached. This has led researchers to search for other ways to approach the disease.

The new study suggests that the problem may begin with the cells that form the gut lining. These cells are supposed to repair themselves when damaged. In people with Crohn’s disease, that repair process does not work as it should. Instead of healing, the cells break down, making the barrier weaker over time. This sets off a cycle where damage leads to more swelling, which then causes even more damage.

Researchers found that these cells are stuck in a constant state of stress. In a healthy body, stress signals rise and fall as needed. In Crohn’s disease, the signal appears to stay turned on. When this happens, the cells cannot recover. Instead, they go through a type of cell death that adds to the problem. This ongoing loss of cells prevents the gut lining from rebuilding itself.

To address this, the research team tested two cancer drugs, Pazopanib and Ponatinib. These medications are already approved for use in certain cancers, which means they have been studied for safety. In this case, they were used in smaller amounts to see if they could block the stress signals in gut cells.

The results were promising. The drugs appeared to reduce the stress response and stop the harmful cell death process. With these signals under control, the gut lining showed signs of being able to repair itself again. This approach focuses on fixing the barrier rather than only reducing swelling, offering a different way to think about treatment.

Another part of the study used small lab-grown versions of human organs, often called mini-organs. These were created from patient tissue and allowed researchers to test the drugs in a setting that closely matches real human biology. This method helps improve confidence that the findings may apply to actual patients in the future.

Using drugs that are already approved offers a major advantage. Developing a new medication from the ground up can take many years and cost large amounts of money. By starting with existing drugs, researchers may be able to move more quickly toward testing in patients. This could shorten the time it takes to bring new treatment options to people who need them.

The findings point to a shift in how Crohn’s disease may be treated going forward. Instead of only trying to control symptoms, future care may focus on restoring the gut’s natural barrier and stopping the disease process at an earlier stage. While more testing is needed, especially in human trials, the research offers hope for better long-term results.

For patients living with this condition, daily life can be difficult, with pain, fatigue, and frequent flare-ups. A treatment that helps the body heal itself could change that experience in a meaningful way. As research continues, the goal is to turn these early findings into real options that improve both health and quality of life.

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Repurposed cancer drugs offer potential breakthrough for Crohn’s disease treatment

Integrated Stress Response and Necroptosis Drive Epithelial Dysfunction in Crohn’s Disease: Repurposing Cancer drugs for Permeability Barrier Healing