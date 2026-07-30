Cancer Patient Files Warehouse Fire Lawsuit

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A Los Angeles man receiving cancer treatment has filed a lawsuit after a warehouse fire filled parts of Boyle Heights with smoke, ash, and foul odors that lasted for weeks. The lawsuit claims the man spent large amounts of money on air purifiers, higher electric bills, and other costs while trying to keep the air inside his home safer after the June fire. The case was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by Eric Lara, who lives less than two miles from the damaged cold storage warehouse. Court papers state that smoke and ash reached both his home and his vehicle after the fire started on June 17. Lara is receiving regular cancer treatment, making it necessary for him to leave home often for medical appointments, and according to his complaint, poor air conditions made those trips harder and more uncomfortable.

Lara alleges that the warehouse fire forced him to buy several air purifiers and run them along with his home’s air conditioning for long periods, causing his monthly electric costs to rise. He claims he may face added medical expenses related to breathing problems connected to the smoke and poor air quality. The complaint names Lineage Inc., the company connected to the warehouse, along with Altus Power and several other companies. It specifically accuses the businesses of negligence, public nuisance, premises liability, trespass, strict liability, and unlawful business practices. Lara is asking for financial compensation, including punitive damages, although no dollar amount has been listed in court records.

The fire began at the cold storage warehouse on South Los Palos Street and quickly sent thick black smoke into the air above surrounding neighborhoods. Public officials advised nearby residents to remain indoors while emergency crews worked to control the blaze and eliminate toxins from the air. Local, county, and state emergency warnings followed as firefighters battled the fire for more than a week. Investigators are still working to determine exactly what caused it. Lineage has said it believes the fire may have started during testing of rooftop solar equipment by a subcontractor working for Altus Power, but the validity of this claim has yet to be confirmed.

Even after the flames were out, nearby residents continued dealing with another problem. Millions of pounds of food stored inside the warehouse spoiled after refrigeration systems failed, creating a strong odor that spread through the area. Air quality officials received hundreds of complaints from people describing the smell as overpowering. Cleanup crews have been removing the spoiled food while preparing to tear down parts of the damaged building, a step that officials warned could temporarily make the smell worse.

The lawsuit also mentions an earlier fire involving rooftop solar panels at the same warehouse in 2024. According to the complaint, that earlier event should have raised concerns about the possibility of another serious incident. The filing argues that placing a large cold storage warehouse in a busy neighborhood surrounded by homes, schools, apartments, and businesses increased the risk that nearby residents could be harmed if a major fire occurred. Lara hopes to represent not only himself but also other people who lived, worked, or owned property in areas affected by evacuation notices, shelter-in-place orders, or air quality warnings during the emergency. If a judge allows the case to move forward as a class action, other residents who believe they suffered similar losses may have an opportunity to become part of the legal action as well.

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Boyle Heights cancer patient files lawsuit against Lineage over warehouse fire

Boyle Heights cancer patient files lawsuit against Lineage over June warehouse fire