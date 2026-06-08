Cannabis Lawsuit Targets Product Health Claims

Lawsuit claims cannabis companies failed to disclose significant health risks.

A new federal class-action lawsuit is accusing a group of cannabis companies of misleading consumers about the safety and health effects of their products. The case was filed on behalf of consumers who say they were not properly informed about possible health risks connected to the cannabis products they purchased across 13 states. According to the complaint, the companies promoted their products as helpful for issues like anxiety, sleep difficulties, and other health concerns while failing to provide adequate information about potential negative effects.

One of the concerns raised in the court filing involves cannabis-induced psychosis, a condition that can cause a person to lose touch with reality and develop symptoms similar to other mental health conditions involving psychotic episodes. This condition can cause severe distress when an individual is using the substance. The plaintiffs argue that consumers should have been warned about this and other possible mental health effects before deciding to purchase or use cannabis products.

The lawsuit points to research that has examined connections between cannabis use and mental health disorders. Among the studies referenced is a 2017 report from the National Academy of Sciences. That report found evidence of a statistical link between cannabis use and the development of schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. According to the findings cited in the complaint, the risk appears to be greater among people who use cannabis more frequently.

The lawsuit also claims that consumers suffered financial harm as a result of the company’s alleged marketing and labeling practices. The plaintiffs stated that they purchased the products believing they were receiving certain benefits or assurances that were not fully supported, and if they had been made aware of the alleged risks, they may have chosen to not to buy them at all. Others may have decided to purchase alternative products with similar benefits or would have been willing to pay only a lower price. The plaintiffs contend that the products were sold at a premium based on representations that influenced purchasing decisions. As a result, they argue that consumers paid more money than they otherwise would have and did not receive the value they believed they were purchasing.

The legal action comes as medical professionals continue to report growing concern about cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS). The condition is linked to long-term, heavy cannabis use and can cause severe nausea, repeated vomiting, and significant abdominal pain. In some cases, symptoms become serious enough to require emergency medical treatment. Research published in 2025 found a significant increase in emergency room visits involving CHS over recent years. Ten years ago, in 2016, researchers identified around 4.4 CHS diagnoses for every 100,000 emergency room visits. By 2020, this had risen to 33.1 cases per 100,000 visits. In 2022, that rate declined, but still remained higher than it was in 2016, at 22.3 diagnoses per 100,000 visits. In October 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially added CHS to its diagnostic manual.

The outcome of this case could influence how cannabis products are marketed and what information companies are required to provide to consumers on product labels in the future.

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Cannabis companies hid health issues fromCannabis companies hid health issues from consumers: Federal lawsuit consumers: Federal lawsuit

Huge study finds no evidence cannabis helps anxiety, depression, or PTSD

Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome, 2016 to 2022