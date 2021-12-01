Car Dealership in Denver Suburb Faces Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

One woman was told that she could not apply for the higher position of finance manager because “women are too much drama.”

Sexual harassment can occur at any place of employment, including a car dealership in the suburbs of Denver, Colorado. A recent lawsuit has exposed terrible working conditions for employees at this car dealership. Workers were not only exposed to sexual harassment, but they were also racially discriminated against. This is what the lawsuit alleges, and the EEOC is now getting involved with the legal process.

Car Dealership Accused of Discrimination

On October 1st of 2021, it was reported that a car dealership in Golden, Colorado had been accused of both sexual and racial discrimination. They are now facing a lawsuit that alleges a Title VII violation of the Civil Rights Act. In addition, they are accused of violating Title I of the Civil Rights Act of 1991. If the lawsuit is successful, the victims will receive settlements for everything they have been forced to experience. In addition, the EEOC is calling for a judge to issue permanent injunctions that prohibit the dealership from further discriminatory practices.

What Did These Workers Experience?

One of the victims claims that she was sexually assaulted on numerous occasions by her manager and other employees. They also called her derogatory terms based on her gender and her sex life. The other plaintiffs in the lawsuit tell similar stories, painting a picture of a truly toxic work environment filled with sexual comments and gestures on a daily basis. In addition, one of these women was told that she could not apply for the higher position of finance manager because “women are too much drama.”

There seems to have been a double-standard here, because some of these women made derogatory comments towards their fellow male employees based on their gender, and yet only they were disciplined for these types of comments. There are many other allegations made against the dealership. One manager apparently offered to pay a female employee for sex, and a black male employee was repeatedly called the n-word. Latinx employees were also subject to racial slurs.

A representative of the EEOC has called this story “depressing,” claiming that it makes her feel as though no progress has been made since the 1980s.

