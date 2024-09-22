Cards Against Humanity Sues Elon Musk’s SpaceX for Trespassing, Property Damage

“150,000 people gave us their hard-earned money, and in exchange we vowed to protect this land from racist billionaires and their dumb vanity projects,” CAH wrote. “While this isn’t enough to compensate our subscribers for the anguish they’ve suffered witnessing Elon Musk defile their once-verdant land—where wild horses galloped freely in the Texas moonlight—we think it’s a pretty good start.”

The owner of “Cards Against Humanity” has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk’s SpaceX, claiming that a recent spacecraft launch trespassed upon and damaged the company’s properties in South Texas.

According to FOX News, the complaint alleges that SpaceX has treated Cards Against Humanity’s properties “as its own” for at least six months. The company is seeking upward of $15 million in damages, including damages related to the loss of vegetation.

“Notwithstanding the fact that CAH owns the Property and SpaceX has no interest therein nor any right to use its, SpaceX has ignored CAH’s rights to the Property, essentially displacing CAH and depriving CAH of any use whatsoever of the Property,” the lawsuit claims.

Cards Against Humanity says that its once-“pristine” property was filled with wild grass and cacti—until SpaceX began using it as a construction staging site, changing the appearance and dynamic of the local environment.

At the same time, SpaceX also acquired adjacent tracts of local land, erecting buildings and other structures throughout the area.

FOX News notes that Cards Against Humanity purchased much of the land through a crowdfunding campaign launched in 2017.

The campaign, kickstarted shortly after former President Donald Trump took office, secured $15 donations from about 150,000 people, with the full amount used to purchase land along the U.S.-Mexico border—a move intended to protect ecosystems from the proposed construction of Trump’s promised “border wall.”

“Seven years ago, 150,000 people paid us $15 to protect a pristine parcel of land on the U.S.-Mexico border from racist billionaire Donald Trump’s very stupid wall,” Cards Against Humanity wrote on a website dedicated to its lawsuit against SpaceX. “Unfortunately, an even richer, more racist billionaire—Elon Musk—snuck up on us from behind and completed [fucked] that land with gravel, tractors, and space garbage.”

Cards Against Humanity said that, if it wins the lawsuit, it will divide damages equitably among the 150,000 people whose donations were used to purchase the land.

“150,000 people gave us their hard-earned money, and in exchange we vowed to protect this land from racist billionaires and their dumb vanity projects,” CAH wrote.

“While this isn’t enough to compensate our subscribers for the anguish they’ve suffered witnessing Elon Musk defile their once-verdant land—where wild horses galloped freely in the Texas moonlight—we think it’s a pretty good start,” the company said.

Cards Against Humanity has established several websites to publish information about the lawsuit and proceedings, including “ElonOwesYou100Dollars.com.”

