Career Offender to Spend 16 Years in Federal Prison for Selling Fentanyl – Including Batches Laced with Xylazine – While on Probation

INDIANAPOLIS — Stacy Lamont Griffin, 33, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release after pleading guilty to distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

According to court documents, between September 22, 2023, and April 18, 2024, Griffin sold a total of 298 grams of fentanyl to individuals on at least six different occasions.

Specifically of concern, the fentanyl sold on September 22, 2023, contained xylazine. Xylazine is a veterinary tranquilizer that is added to other drugs and reduces heart rate, breathing, and blood pressure. It is especially dangerous because its effects are not reversed by overdose reversal medications such as Narcan.

Griffin was selling fentanyl while serving a probation and community corrections sentence for a felony domestic battery conviction. Griffin has amassed a lengthy criminal history, with prior convictions for attempted robbery and domestic battery, in which he strangled and punched a pregnant woman.

“Griffin’s decision to sell dangerous fentanyl, while serving probation, shows a blatant disregard for both the law and human life,” said John E. Childress, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Fentanyl continues to devastate communities across the Southern District of Indiana, but thanks to the swift action of the DEA and our law enforcement partners, countless lives were saved by getting Griffin off the streets.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker.

Acting U.S. Attorney Childress thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Gibson, who prosecuted this case.