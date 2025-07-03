Carmakers Press U.S. Agency Over Outdated Safety Rules

Automakers say outdated federal safety rules delay life-saving vehicle technology updates.

Federal safety rules for cars are not keeping up with new technology, and that’s raising concern among carmakers and road safety groups. The agency in charge of vehicle safety in the U.S., the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, has been called out for being slow, outdated, and out of step with current needs. Companies building today’s vehicles say the agency is too far behind to respond to how quickly safety tools are evolving.

A group that speaks for many of the world’s biggest car brands has criticized the agency’s way of handling safety rules. This group includes companies like Toyota, Volkswagen, General Motors, and Hyundai. In a recent statement, the trade group said the agency’s old rules and unclear direction are hurting progress and putting U.S. auto leadership at risk. The group pointed to automatic braking systems and self-driving vehicles as examples of areas where the agency has not responded fast enough.

John Bozzella, who leads the Innovation group, listed dozens of outdated rules that are slowing things down. He said companies want to add better safety features, but many federal rules don’t support the shift. In fact, the systems meant to help drivers avoid crashes are often slowed down by long wait times for approval or unclear standards. Bozzella also raised concerns about fuel standards, saying the 2027 goals don’t match what buyers want or how quickly new technology is catching on.

In 2024, nearly 40,000 people died in crashes across the country. That number is higher than it was before the pandemic and shows no sign of dropping fast. Safety groups say there’s no time to waste. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a group known for its tough crash testing, has also pushed for change. It says the federal agency is too slow to act and doesn’t recognize how much some safety tools can help.

David Harkey, who runs the Insurance Institute, said the agency is not working fast enough and uses methods that downplay how much new systems could prevent injuries or deaths. He believes the agency needs stronger leadership and more urgency. His group has also been asking the government to require things like anti-lock brakes on motorcycles. Even though studies show those brakes cut crash rates, the rule still hasn’t been put in place more than a decade after first being recommended.

Another example of delay came when new headlights were blocked by rules written before the technology even existed. Though headlights that adapt to different driving conditions are now common in other countries, they were not approved for use in the U.S. until recently. The delay meant that drivers here couldn’t benefit from lights that automatically adjust to avoid blinding others while still lighting up the road.

As carmakers add more tools to help drivers stay safe, they want the government to clear the path, not stand in the way. Most of the systems, such as forward collision warnings and lane keeping assistance, are already on the market. But how well they work, and how soon they become standard, depends in part on how quickly the government updates its rulebook.

Industry leaders and safety advocates are not asking for less oversight—they’re asking for smarter and faster action. They argue that the federal safety agency should guide progress, not block it. As vehicles change, the rules that shape their design have to keep up. Whether that happens in time to make a difference on the roads is now the question being asked by the people building cars and the people studying crashes.

Sources:

Toyota, VW, And GM Slam The Feds Over Outdated Safety Rules

Major Automakers Criticize US Auto Safety Agency, Call for Reform