Casepoint Announces Strategic Partnership with Proofpoint to Streamline Legal and Compliance Workflows

New integration connects the Casepoint platform to Proofpoint Archive, reducing manual handoffs and improving defensibility during eDiscovery.

WASHINGTON — Casepoint — a leader in secure, AI-powered legal and compliance solutions — announced a strategic partnership with Proofpoint and an integration with Proofpoint Archive, part of its Digital Communications Governance portfolio.

The new partnership between Casepoint and Proofpoint reflects a shared commitment to helping customers close the gap between communications governance and legal response. Proofpoint helps organizations capture, archive, reconcile, supervise, and retain communications data compliantly. Casepoint helps teams act on that data through eDiscovery, investigations, legal holds, and FOIA workflows in one secure, defensible environment when legal, regulatory, or compliance needs arise. Together, the companies offer a more connected path from archive to legal response, with fewer handoffs and stronger defensibility.

Organizations often manage communications governance and legal response in separate systems across different teams. When litigation or an investigation begins, the handoff from an archive to a legal workflow can require manual coordination across teams and systems. That can create delays, added costs, communication breakdowns, and defensibility risk. This integration now extends Casepoint’s coverage across the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), connecting upstream communications governance with downstream legal response in a continuous, defensible workflow.

Proofpoint Archive provides a secure, searchable cloud repository for compliance and litigation readiness. Casepoint’s platform supports legal hold, preservation, collection, processing, review, and production. With the integration, organizations can search content in Proofpoint Archive, place and issue notifications, and manage legal holds while coordinating preservation on archived data and moving responsive archived data directly into Casepoint for downstream eDiscovery workflows. This helps teams reduce friction, shorten time-to-insight, avoid manual exports and redundant collection work, and maintain a documented chain of custody.

“Legal, compliance, and FOIA teams are under constant pressure to move faster and handle larger caseloads, while dealing with larger, more diffusive data sets that contain more types of native data,” said Pete Feinberg, Chief Product Officer at Casepoint. “Our partnership with Proofpoint enables our customers to place preservations and streamline collection from the Proofpoint Archive environment, thus accelerating downstream document review, redaction, and production execution. This partnership improves efficiency and reduces the complexities typically associated with legal hold and collection activities — a significant win for our shared customers.”

Proofpoint was recently named a Leader for the second consecutive time in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions,* recognizing Proofpoint as a Leader for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. The integration extends that strength into Casepoint’s downstream legal and compliance workflows, helping joint customers reduce manual handoffs and improve defensibility. Gartner evaluated 14 vendors for its October 2025 report and recognized Proofpoint as a Leader for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

“Digital communications governance is about more than storing records; it’s about enabling compliant capture, searchable retention, uncovering insights to help mitigate conduct and compliance risk, and actionable discovery across the channels where business happens,” said Harry Labana, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Digital Communications Governance Business Unit, Proofpoint. “As a leader in this space, Proofpoint believes this industry-leading automation, integration and connectivity between our solutions will provide immediate value to our joint customers.”

The integration is available immediately through supported configurations of the Casepoint platform and Proofpoint Archive.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, 2025-10-15 | ID: G00829700 Hoeck, Michael | Hewitt, Jeffrey | Hussain, Rizvan | Singh, Apurva.

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About Casepoint

Casepoint empowers government agencies and enterprises to discover, secure, and activate defensible insights with confidence across their most critical legal, regulatory, and compliance workflows. From global enterprises to major federal agencies, including the Department of War, organizations rely on Casepoint to unify legal hold, eDiscovery, investigations, FOIA, regulatory, and compliance response together in one secure platform.

Built on an award-winning, cloud-native foundation with FedRAMP® High and DOD Impact Levels 5 (IL5) and 6 (IL6) authorizations, Casepoint combines purpose-built workflows with transparent, auditable AI and advanced analytics to help teams move faster, reduce risk, and maintain control under scrutiny. Through long-term partnership and responsive support, Casepoint works alongside customers to strengthen operations over time, ensuring lasting control, custody, and confidence in their data. For more information, visit www.casepoint.com.