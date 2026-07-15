Casepoint Wins Exclusive $98.8 Million Department of War BPA to Support Classified Legal Operations

Exclusive BPA enables DOW OGC, DISA OGC, and 28 DLSA offices to leverage Casepoint’s IL5, IL6, and FedRAMP® High authorized AI-powered SaaS platform for eDiscovery, investigations, FOIA, congressional inquiries, legal hold, and other critical workflows.

WASHINGTON — Casepoint, a leader in AI-powered legal, investigative, regulatory, compliance, and data discovery solutions for government agencies and enterprises, announced it has been awarded an exclusive Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by the Department of War (DOW) to provide eDiscovery software as a service (SaaS), support services, and training for DOW Office of General Counsel (OGC), Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) OGC, and Defense Legal Services Agency (DLSA), including 28 separate DLSA OGC offices supporting multiple offices and missions.

The award comes as DOW legal organizations face mounting pressure: rising caseloads, rising FOIA requests, increased data volumes, fixed response timelines (FOIA deadlines, mandatory declassification reviews), increasing oversight requirements (IG/GAO audits and congressional inquiries), and persistent staffing/budget constraints. Today, many of these organizations do this work either manually or rely on legacy on-premises systems unable to meet modern demands.

The BPA reduces procurement friction for DOW legal organizations, enabling faster movement from requirement to task order award. It supports modernization initiatives focused on improving speed, efficiency, defensibility, and auditability for eDiscovery, investigations, FOIA, and congressional requests across unclassified and classified environments.

“This is a significant validation of Casepoint’s ability to support federal legal operations at scale,” said Paul Colangelo, CEO at Casepoint. “With the BPA in place, DOW legal organizations have a faster path to acquisition. This is about replacing manual processes with secure, auditable AI-powered workflows and automation that helps legal, investigative, and FOIA teams move faster.”

The DOW’s selection of Casepoint addresses a critical challenge facing military legal operations: massive volumes of sensitive and classified data that must be handled quickly, accurately, and defensibly. The selection also reflects broader DOW priorities: modernize military operations, eliminate inefficiency, and leverage AI/automation to increase productivity. Casepoint is the only provider in the industry to offer IL5 or IL6 authorization. That means DOW agencies can modernize their legal operations immediately, with no additional security reviews required, no delays waiting for ATO, and technology that is proven and deployed across the largest and most sensitive organizations across federal defense and civilian agencies. The BPA’s structure, which allows rapid movement from requirement to task order, enables agencies to be operational quickly.

“We needed a modern platform that could handle sensitive and classified discovery, investigations, FOIA, and declassification reviews on networks that are locked down for national security,” said a Department of War user. “Casepoint met those requirements and beyond. More importantly, Casepoint has proven performance across both DOW and major federal civilian agencies. Our litigation team is already seeing 50-75% reduction in time spent on manual document review leveraging Casepoint’s AI-powered platform, directly freeing up attorney and paralegal capacity for case strategy and analysis. We have complete defensibility: every action is logged; every decision is auditable. That satisfies our compliance and oversight requirements without adding staff.”

Casepoint’s selection by the DOW follows recent expansion across federal civilian agencies, reinforcing the platform’s ability to support multiple legal, investigative, FOIA, regulatory, and compliance missions through a single secure environment. Over the past six months, five federal civilian agencies have adopted Casepoint, recognizing the platform’s ability to solve complex legal challenges while meeting rigorous federal security and compliance requirements. These wins span diverse agencies with different legal missions — from the benefits administration, health administration, archival management, and financial regulation — all standardizing on Casepoint as their platform for modern legal operations. This is all in addition to a separate five-year Air Force contract it won last year.

“This isn’t coincidental,” said Kelly Swank, VP of Government Solutions at Casepoint. “Federal agencies across civilian and defense sectors recognize that manual document review doesn’t scale, doesn’t meet modern security requirements, and doesn’t serve the mission. Casepoint provides the right combination of AI, automation, security credentials, and end-to-end workflows in a unified platform that federal operations demand.”

About Casepoint

Casepoint empowers government agencies and enterprises to discover, secure, and activate defensible insights with confidence across their most critical legal, regulatory, and compliance workflows. From global enterprises to major federal agencies, including the Department of War, organizations rely on Casepoint to unify legal hold, eDiscovery, investigations, FOIA, regulatory, and compliance response together in one secure platform.

Built on an award-winning, cloud-native foundation with FedRAMP® High and DOD Impact Levels 5 (IL5) and 6 (IL6) authorizations, Casepoint combines purpose-built workflows with transparent, auditable AI and advanced analytics to help teams move faster, reduce risk, and maintain control under scrutiny. Through long-term partnership and responsive support, Casepoint works alongside customers to strengthen operations over time, ensuring lasting control, custody, and confidence in their data. For more information, visit www.casepoint.com.