The Center for Healthcare Affordability – America’s Healthcare Policy Database and Tracker

New initiative to serve as a one-stop resource for lawmakers, employers, and everyday Americans seeking lower healthcare costs.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As Americans continue to wrestle with increasing health care costs, confusing options for coverage, and lawmakers empty promises of reforms, The Center for Healthcare Affordability (CHA) launches to serve as a one-stop resource for everyone from data-oriented academics to consumers seeking accurate information behind current healthcare frustrations and which lawmakers are serious about finding solutions.

A project of the Institute for Legislative Analysis (ILA), The Center for Healthcare Affordability (CHA) brings together and presents the latest research in an accessible and easy-to-understand way that’s never been done before to educate a public desperate for substantive fixes and provide the means to hold lawmakers accountable.

Although not merely an online project, CHA’s digital home at Reformhealthcare.org serves as the dedicated resource for advancing limited government, market-oriented solutions to America’s healthcare cost crisis.

“Healthcare costs touch nearly every part of American life, from family budgets and employer decisions to federal spending and economic opportunity,” said Ryan McGowan, CEO of the Institute for Legislative Analysis. “Unfortunately, the complexity of the healthcare system has made it easier for waste, distortion, and cronyism to take root, and too often lawmakers and business leaders struggle to understand which reforms actually make care more affordable. The Center for Healthcare Affordability is meant to finally give them a clear, credible place to understand the right solutions and how they fit together.”

“After working for 25 years as a public policy consultant, strategist, and with my husband, former HHS Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan, I have witnessed firsthand many of the challenges within the healthcare system,” said Emily Hargan, Senior Fellow at the Center for Healthcare Affordability. “Over decades, layers of bad legislation and regulations have produced unintended consequences throughout the industry, that have hurt American families. Because the system is so interconnected, it has been incredibly difficult for lawmakers and administrations to find a single trusted source for solutions. We are excited to provide a one-stop shop for policymakers seeking reforms that can truly drive down costs and make healthcare more affordable for American families.”

“Healthcare is one of the most heavily regulated and complex areas of public policy, yet lawmakers have lacked a single, reliable place to access the background, research, and solutions they need,” said Fred McGrath, President of the Institute for Legislative Analysis. “Too many groups in the healthcare space operate in silos, specializing in only one part of the system while overlooking how actions in one area can create consequences elsewhere. The Center for Healthcare Affordability changes that by connecting the dots in a way never before provided and equipping lawmakers and staff with a fully vetted framework to address the root causes of rising costs.”

The Center for Healthcare Affordability (CHA) brings together healthcare experts and compiles hundreds of policy briefs, research papers, and proposals from leading public policy organizations, organized around the five most pressing healthcare affordability challenges: skyrocketing premiums, rising medical treatment costs, shrinking competition, higher hospital costs, and exploding government spending.

For each of these challenges, CHA identifies the underlying causes and policy prescriptions designed to expand competition, improve transparency, reduce costs, and strengthen access to care. The unprecedented effort represents one of the most comprehensive public policy frameworks on healthcare affordability assembled to date.

In addition, the Center includes an interactive historical analysis of major healthcare policy developments dating back to World War II, as well as a Healthcare Affordability Index that tracks specific policy proposals moving through Congress. The Index also features profiles of all 535 members of Congress, highlighting how their efforts affect, both positively and negatively, healthcare affordability.

About The Institute for Legislative Analysis

The Institute for Legislative Analysis is a leading public policy research organization and data hub.

About The Center for Healthcare Affordability

The Center for Healthcare Affordability has assembled one of the most expansive bodies of research on the ACA’s architecture and how its individual provisions have reshaped healthcare. From that foundation, we identified the top five greatest challenges to healthcare affordability, then tasked a team of healthcare policy experts with tracing each problem back to its real causes. For every challenge, our policy framework provides a clear diagnosis and a practical set of prescriptions lawmakers can enact to reduce harm, restore competition, and protect patients.