Charged with a Crime? Defense is Paramount to Individual Freedoms

When individuals are charged with a crime in Palm Beach Gardens, they may be at risk for jail time or significant fines, in addition to overarching threats to that person’s entire future. It is imperative for people charged with a crime to research Florida criminal defense attorneys to assess the value of their services based on:

case load,

jury trial case experience,

years practicing experience,

success rate,

venue, and

case diversity.

A well-versed criminal defense lawyer is a necessary asset toward a satisfactory outcome compared with a public defender because an independent attorney will represent a person based on the strength of their case.

Public defender versus private criminal defense attorney

Plea deals may not be in the best interests of clients charged with a crime in Palm Beach Gardens. A public defender does not get to choose their clients based on strength and workloads may sway them toward plea deals for clients. Some public defenders work for the government entity to gain job experience. Continuity of representation can be a problem if a case lingers past the point where a public defender must hand over client files due to job changes. This change in counsel may cause facts to fall through the cracks and may threaten the strength of a case action, in contrast to a Palm Beach Gardens criminal defense attorney who will follow a case from beginning to end with consistent representation.

Valuable criminal lawyer skills

The benefits of hiring a criminal lawyer include competency:

navigating a trial,

negotiating with prosecuting attorneys,

researching and building on pertinent case law, and

cultivating professional relationships with all facets of the legal infrastructure that may impact an individual’s unique criminal case.

Criminal lawyers usually represent a wide spectrum of criminal activities including white collar crimes such as embezzlement, drug charges, theft charges, vehicular manslaughter, and DUI charges for example. Efforts to reduce or eliminate a criminal record or jail time are sought after goals in many cases, but even with a reduction in jail time, reduced fines and probation, a conviction and a record have lasting negative impacts to future livelihood regarding financial aid, public housing, or the ability to find gainful employment or a place to live.

Expensive legal fees

Although legal fees for services are a primary reason a client will be forced to utilize the services of a public defender, victims charged with crimes should be aware that the fines and fees that may be part of a case outcome can be reduced if they have a knowledgeable attorney working toward that end. In many cases, payment for services would save money in the long run and a private attorney has more time to spend on the case that may provide a seamless defense for an unlawful arrest based on a variety of factors that a public defender may miss.

Hire a lawyer

Talk to a Florida criminal defense attorney to discuss options after being charged with a crime.

Hire an attorney at the Law Offices of John Olea, P.A. in Palm Beach Gardens, who can offer personalized attention, supported by a solid history of success in criminal litigation. Legal counsel will discuss possible legal strategies for a case based on the circumstances of the arrest and any past criminal record that could impact the outcome of the current charges.

