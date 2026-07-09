Charlotte Attorney Reappointed to Lead Global Network of Independent Law Firms

Global Advocaten is a premier international network of leading law firms dedicated to providing high-quality legal counsel across the globe. The Chambers-ranked network is in over 70 cities on 4 continents, with 3000+ lawyers speaking 40 languages.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Shumaker Partner David H. Conaway has been reappointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Global Advocaten through 2028. David was originally selected to lead the international legal network in 2023 and will continue guiding the organization as it expands its global reach and enhances collaboration among member firms worldwide.

Global Advocaten is a premier international network of leading law firms dedicated to providing high-quality legal counsel across the globe. The Chambers-ranked network is in over 70 cities on 4 continents, with 3000+ lawyers speaking 40 languages.

David has been a member of the Global Advocaten Board of Directors since 2014 and has played a significant role in advancing the network’s strategic initiatives, fostering cross-border collaboration, and strengthening relationships among member firms.

“I am honored to continue serving as Chairman of Global Advocaten,” said David. “The network’s strength lies in its exceptional member firms and the trusted relationships we have built around the world. As global business continues to evolve, our ability to provide seamless, high-quality legal services across jurisdictions has never been more important. I look forward to continuing to work alongside our talented members to support clients and further strengthen our international presence.”

David’s focus is representing manufacturing companies across numerous industry sectors involving customers and the supply chain, including commercial and financial contracts, disputes, insolvencies, and cross-border transactions, litigations, and insolvencies.

Throughout his career, David has been involved in many of the largest insolvency matters in the United States and internationally. His experience includes representing unsecured creditors’ committees, suppliers and customers of distressed companies, financial institutions, private equity firms and portfolio companies, boards of directors, contract counterparties, and purchasers of distressed assets.

David advises middle market and large companies throughout the U.S. and abroad and represents numerous foreign-based clients regarding U.S. issues, and U.S. companies doing business globally.

A recognized leader in cross-border matters, David advises clients on foreign direct investment, doing business in the United States, cross-border transactions, commercial disputes, and insolvency and restructuring matters. He has cultivated an extensive knowledge and global network of legal and financial professionals that enables him to deliver practical and strategic solutions for clients with international interests.

In addition to his leadership role with Global Advocaten, David is a member of INSOL Europe; serves on the Board of Editors of Eurofenix, a leading publication focused on global insolvency matters; and he is a member of both the American Bankruptcy Institute and the Association of International Trade and Finance Professionals.

David enjoys the prestigious Chambers and Partners ranking.

“David’s reappointment reflects the confidence that Global Advocaten’s member firms place in his leadership, vision, and commitment to international collaboration,” said Jennifer Compton, Managing Partner and Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker. “His extensive experience in cross-border transactions, insolvencies, and global business matters continues to strengthen the network and create meaningful value for clients around the world.”

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