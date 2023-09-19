CHD Launches Nationwide Bus Tour to Collect the Accounts of People Harmed by Vaccines and COVID Countermeasures

The tour aims to provide a platform for the injured and survivors of loved ones who died — from parents, pregnancy and family members of the elderly to U.S. service members and veterans to the unvaccinated and others.

Washington, D.C. — Children’s Health Defense (CHD) launched its “Vax-Unvax: The People’s Study” bus tour in Olathe, Kansas. The 42-foot RV will travel across the continental U.S. over the next year, gathering stories of those who were harmed following vaccinations and COVID-19 countermeasures, including shots, masks, and medical and hospital protocols. The tour aims to provide a platform for the injured and survivors of loved ones who died — from parents, pregnancy and family members of the elderly to U.S. service members and veterans to the unvaccinated and others.

Leading the bus crew is CHD-TV Director of Programming Polly Tommey:

“We’re excited to be back on the road again and connecting with families around the nation who have important stories to tell regarding vaccine injury or risky medical agendas. We want to hear from everyone — vaccinated and unvaccinated — so we can learn about health outcomes firsthand from the people affected. While the mainstream media continues to ignore anything that goes against the Pharma/government mantra of ‘safe and effective,’ we will be here for everyone who wants to share their story.”

The kickoff comes as part of the two-day Freedom Revival in the Heartland event hosted by Kansans for Health Freedom. The bus crew will begin filming interviews at 9 a.m. on Friday, collecting the names of the injured and those who have passed, writing them on the outside of the bus in tribute.

Speakers at the Freedom Revival in the Heartland event include CHD Chairman on leave Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CHD Chief Scientific Officer Brian Hooker, Ph.D. — co-authors of the upcoming book “Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak” to be released on Aug. 29. The bus tour coincides with the book, which is a compendium of over 100 vaccinated-unvaccinated studies comparing health outcomes in both populations, with nearly all indexed in PubMed, the National Library of Medicine’s vast database of biomedical scholarly research. Tommy and CHD President Mary Holland are also speaking at the event.

Visit CHD’s website for more information on the ‘Vax-Unvax: The People’s Study’ bus tour, including scheduled stops around the country.

