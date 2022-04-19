Check Out These Stunning Examples of Trucker Negligence in Ohio

Truckers are fully within their rights to refuse to drive during adverse conditions.

Truckers may be negligent in Ohio for a number of reasons. Sometimes, their negligence is down to sheer recklessness and human error. In other situations, it may be because of specific actions they have taken that put the lives of other motorists in danger. Whatever the case may be, you should know that truckers and trucking companies can be held accountable for negligence, and you can sue them if you have suffered injuries due to truck accidents.

If you have suffered an injury in a truck accident, you might be wondering: “Where can I find truck accident attorneys near me?” The truth is that there are many legal professionals in Ohio who can help you with truck accident lawsuits. Get in touch with one of these lawyers as soon as possible after your crash, and they can guide you towards a fair, adequate settlement in a confident, efficient manner. With this settlement, you can pay for medical expenses, missed wages, and any other damages you might have sustained.

Intoxication

One of the most obvious examples of trucker negligence is intoxication1. Some truckers drink and drive, and this puts motorists in considerable danger. Others become intoxicated through other means, such as taking drugs. Whatever the case may be, these substances can affect a trucker’s judgement and reaction times, and it may make them more prone to taking risks and driving recklessly. Truckers face considerable consequences for driving while intoxicated and may have their license revoked if caught.

Distraction

Another common example of trucker negligence is distracted driving2. There are many things that can distract a trucker, including:

Texting while driving

Talking on a phone while driving

Interacting with a passenger while driving

Eating/drinking while driving

Watching videos while driving

Those are just a few examples, and virtually anything that takes your eyes off the road is classified as a distraction. Truckers may be especially prone to these distractions because they are tasked with driving long distances alone. This can be very boring, and it may be tempting to watch videos, text, or engage in other distracting behavior. This obviously puts motorists in considerable danger.

Driving in Adverse Conditions

In addition, some truckers may insist on driving in adverse conditions. For example, during a blizzard or a windy storm. Truckers are fully within their rights to refuse to drive during these adverse conditions, and they cannot be fired for pulling over and playing it safe. Unfortunately, many truckers decide to keep driving anyway, putting other motorists in danger.

Where Can I Find Truck Accident Attorneys Near Me?

There are many truck accident attorneys in Columbus who are ready and willing to assist you with your truck accident lawsuit. All you need to do is get in touch with one of these legal professionals and book your first consultation. Time is of the essence, as the statute of limitations may prevent you from taking action if you wait too long. Reach out now.

