Cheri A. Budzynski Appointed to Toledo Bar Association Board of Directors

TOLEDO, OH – Shumaker Partner Cheri A. Budzynski has been Appointed to the Toledo Bar Association (TBA) Board of Directors as a representative for diversity, equality, and inclusion, where she will join fellow board members to preserve and promote Toledo as a unique place to practice law in a culture of camaraderie, collegiality, competence, and mutual trust.

Cheri’s allegiance to bar associations also includes previously serving as President of the Toledo Women’s Bar Association (2016), Social Media Vice Chair for the American Bar Association Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources Air Quality Committee (2012-2014), and she is currently a member of the Ohio State Bar Association’s Committee on Legal Ethics and Professional Conduct.

“As an attorney, I feel obligated to give back to the community and the legal profession. I am honored to serve on the TBA Board of Directors, where I can do both,” said Cheri. “I look forward to working alongside lawyers who are committed to advancing the highest standards of excellence for the legal profession.”

A management-side attorney for more than 10 years, Cheri counsels clients on day-to-day environmental compliance and other administrative issues at their facilities. Clients draw on the fact she frequently works with Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), U.S. EPA, and the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission regarding environmental regulations. This work allows her to effectively and efficiently, advise clients on regulations on both the state and federal level and seek changes to regulations that impact their business by providing input to the regulatory agencies and, if necessary, appealing the regulations.

Cheri serves as national discovery counsel for asbestos litigation, concentrating on all aspects of discovery. Her significant experience includes managing a large document repository, developing discovery responses, assisting with corporate product witness deposition preparation, and helping counsel around the country with defense strategy.

