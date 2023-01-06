Chicago Nursing Homes are Dangerously Understaffed

Many nursing home residents need assistance to go to the bathroom or take a shower. If no aide answers their call, they’ll try to manage on their own, which often leads to a fall.

Chicago, IL – Illinois nursing homes have the lowest staffing in the nation, according to a recent investigation by USA TODAY. Last year, for instance, 91% of nursing homes missed federal and state nursing home staffing guidelines. Many nursing home managers will tell you that the pandemic is to blame for staff shortages, but experts in the industry say this has always been a problem. The Covid-19 pandemic only made it worse.

When a nursing home is short-staffed, it’s the residents who suffer. They press the call button beside their bed in vain. There’s no one to answer them. If someone you love is in a nursing home in the Chicago area, you should keep a close eye on them. If you fear the resident’s needs are not met or they experience any type of abuse, you must seek counsel from experienced lawyers immediately.

Illinois regulations on nursing homes

Under Illinois laws, nursing homes must have 1 certified nursing assistant for every 8 residents, per day. At night, they must have at least 1 aide for every 21 residents. Fewer than 10% of all assisted living facilities meet the requirements. The others simply ignore the rules because authorities rarely issue citations for understaffing.

How does understaffing impact Chicago nursing home residents?

Residents suffer from neglect, which can lead to physical or emotional injuries. Take, for instance, the dreadful situation at the Alden Lakeland nursing home in Chicago. According to a report by the Department of Health, residents at Alden Lakeland went months without leaving their beds, weeks without showers, and hours without a diaper change.

Here are the most common types of injuries caused by a lack of adequate personnel:

Bedsores

Also known as pressure ulcers, bedsores developed when a bed-bound patient is not regularly turned. Bedsores can be extremely painful. They can easily become infected. Left untreated, bedsores can lead to sepsis and, ultimately, death. If someone you love is in a nursing home you need to check them for bedsores every time you visit. If necessary, call 911 right away. Next, look up the best Chicago nursing home abuse lawyers and take legal action.

Broken bones

Many nursing home residents need assistance to go to the bathroom or take a shower. If no aide answers their call, they’ll try to manage on their own, which often leads to a fall. At a certain age, a hip fracture can be a death sentence. When you visit your loved one, look for bruises and lacerations. If they had an “unexplained” fall, the simple explanation may be that there was no one to help them go to the toilet and they are ashamed to tell you what happened. Seasoned Illinois nursing home abuse lawyers can help you file a personal injury claim against the facility, as that was clearly a case of negligence.

Dehydration

Malnutrition is a big problem for those residents who need feeding assistance, but dehydration is what you must really worry about. Sunken eyes and chapped lips are the most noticeable signs of dehydration. Prolonged dehydration can lead to organ failure and death.

Talk to reliable nursing home abuse lawyers if you notice signs of dehydration in your loved one. The staff may promise you it was a one-time thing and you shouldn’t worry about anything. Don’t bet your Mom’s or Dad’s life on false assurances. You may also need to get medical malpractice lawyers involved in such a case.

Dementia

When frail elderly are left on their own for days and deprived of human contact, dementia can set in fast. Don’t let that happen to your loved one!

Source: USA TODAY – Many nursing homes are poorly staffed. How do they get away with it?