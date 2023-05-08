Children’s Health Defense Responds to First Payouts From the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program to 3 Individuals Injured by COVID Vaccines 

“A payout of roughly $1,000 for myocarditis when the mortality rate increases to 50% within five years of diagnosis is absolutely insulting,” said CHD Acting President Laura Bono.

Washington, D.C. — According to Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA), as of April 1, three out of the 8,133 individuals who filed claims after suffering “injuries/death from COVID-19 vaccines” were compensated through the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP).

The payments consisted of the following:

$2,019.55 for anaphylaxis;

$1,582.65 for myocarditis;

$1,032.69 for myocarditis.

Prior to these payouts, none of the 287,651 serious injuries or 35,048 deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) as of March 31 had been compensated under the CICP — the only program available for U.S. citizens injured by a COVID-19 vaccine or countermeasure under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act.

“These long-awaited payments were overdue, highly anticipated and speculated upon. What is remarkable is that less than $5,000 was paid – total,” said Children’s Health Defense (CHD) Acting General Counsel Kim Mack Rosenberg. “This is a tragedy and highlights the severe limitations of the program.”

Under CICP, individuals have one year to file a claim from the date of vaccination. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eligible individuals may be compensated for medical expenses and lost income, as well as death benefits to survivors of individuals who died as a direct result of injury caused by a covered countermeasure.

The [CICP] is a Federal program that provides benefits for serious injuries that occur as a result of the administration or use of a covered countermeasure. Countermeasures are vaccines, antivirals, drugs, biologics, or medical devices used to diagnose, prevent, or treat, a declared pandemic, epidemic, or security threat.

This Program was established by the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act of 2005 (PREP Act), 42 U.S.C. § 247d-6e. The PREP Act also confers broad liability protections covering the manufacture, testing, development, distribution, or use of the designated covered countermeasure.

“A payout of roughly $1,000 for myocarditis when the mortality rate increases to 50% within five years of diagnosis is absolutely insulting,” said CHD Acting President Laura Bono. “Like the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program that compensates all other vaccine injuries, the CICP is a pathetic, government-run program that gives complete liability protection to the very industries profiting from the COVID vaccine or product. While victims linger with their injuries, paying out-of-pocket for expenses, or at worst die, the industries run to the bank.”

About Children’s Health Defense:

Children’s Health Defense® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Our mission is to end childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable and establish safeguards to prevent future harm. We fight corruption, mass surveillance and censorship that put profits before people as well as advocate for worldwide rights to health freedom and bodily autonomy. For more information or to donate to CHD and our ongoing lawsuits, visit ChildrensHealthDefense.org.