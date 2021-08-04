Children’s Pajamas Recalled Amid Burn Hazard Concerns

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is recalling certain types of Tkala pajamas that may pose a burn risk to children.

If you’re a parent with a young child, listen up. Earlier this week, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall for about 6,000 pairs of children’s pajamas sold on Amazon over concerns they do not “meet federal flammability standards.” In the recall announcement, the CPSC said the pajamas pose a “risk of burn injuries to children.”

The affected pajamas were manufactured by Tkala Fashion and were sold on Amazon.com between January 2021 and June 2021. They retailed between $7 and $15.

According to the CPSC announcement, six styles are included in the recall. The pajamas were made from cotton material and marketed to children between the ages of one and 12. The notice states the prints “were multicolor dinosaur, orange and white dinosaur, gray shark, green dinosaur, black and white dinosaur, and black rocket ship.”

For now, consumers who have the affected pajamas in their homes should stop using them and contact Tkala or Amazon for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Tkala Fashion at tkalafashion@163.com.

