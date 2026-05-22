Christa L. Sullivan Appointed to Education Foundation of Sarasota’s Board of Directors

The Education Foundation of Sarasota County is guided by a mission to enhance the potential of students, promote excellence in teaching, and inspire innovation in education through strategic philanthropy.

SARASOTA, FL — Shumaker Partner Christa Sullivan has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing educational opportunities for students and supporting excellence in teaching across the community.

“We are delighted to welcome Christa to the Board of Directors,” said Jennifer Vigne, President and CEO of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County. “Her extensive legal experience, strategic mindset, and strong commitment to community service will be tremendous assets as we continue our work to support students and teachers throughout Sarasota County.”

The Education Foundation of Sarasota County is guided by a mission to enhance the potential of students, promote excellence in teaching, and inspire innovation in education through strategic philanthropy. Through its programs and partnerships, the organization works to provide educators with resources, recognize outstanding teaching, and help students succeed both inside and outside the classroom.

With more than two decades of legal experience, Christa is a respected leader in transactional law known for her ability to provide clients with a comprehensive, 360-degree approach to complex legal matters. As a member of Shumaker’s Corporate, Tax & Transactions Service Line, she brings a diverse background in litigation, real estate, and business law, enabling her to anticipate potential challenges and structure agreements that mitigate risks and help clients avoid future disputes.

“I’m honored to join the Board of Directors of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County and support an organization that is making such a meaningful impact on students and educators,” said Christa. “Investing in education strengthens our entire community, and I look forward to contributing my time and perspective to help advance the Foundation’s mission and expand opportunities for students throughout Sarasota County.”

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