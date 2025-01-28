Christa L. Sullivan Joins Shumaker’s Corporate, Tax, and Transactions Service Line 

Christa’s litigation-informed approach sets her apart, enabling her to draft agreements that not only address current needs but also anticipate potential challenges and mitigate risks.

SARASOTA, FL – Shumaker is pleased to announce that Partner Christa L. Sullivan has joined the firm’s Corporate, Tax, and Transactions Service Line, bringing over three decades of exceptional legal experience and a distinguished track record in transactional law.

Celebrated for her strategic vision and a 360-degree approach to complex legal matters, Christa has established herself as a trusted advisor to businesses and individuals navigating mergers, acquisitions, and other high-stakes transactions. Her diverse background in litigation, real estate, and business law equips her to serve as a legal “quarterback,” coordinating multifaceted strategies that extend beyond traditional legal services to align with her clients’ broader business and organizational goals.

Christa’s litigation-informed approach sets her apart, enabling her to draft agreements that not only address current needs but also anticipate potential challenges and mitigate risks. Her commitment to delivering tailored, client-focused solutions has earned her a reputation for excellence and a loyal client base.

“As a member of Shumaker’s Corporate, Tax, and Transactions Service Line, Christa combines her deep legal experience with strategic foresight to help clients achieve sustainable, long-term success,” said Ben Hanan, Shumaker Partner and Corporate, Tax, and Transactions National Service Line Leader. “Her ability to align legal strategies with business objectives and proactively address challenges makes her an invaluable asset to our team and the clients we serve. We are thrilled to welcome Christa to Shumaker.”

Christa’s addition to the team reflects Shumaker’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional legal counsel tailored to each client’s unique needs. Her extensive experience and innovative approach enhance Shumaker’s ability to provide comprehensive, forward-thinking solutions that drive client success.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.