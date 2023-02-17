City National Bank Reaches Record-breaking ECOA Settlement

Settlement addresses Equal Credit Opportunity Act violations.

The U.S. Justice Department recently announced that it has secured a record-breaking settlement of $31 million from City National Bank to address violations of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA). The ECOA, which is enforced by the department’s Civil Rights Division, prohibits lenders from discriminating on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status or age in any aspect of a credit transaction.

As part of the settlement agreement, City National Bank will pay a total of $31 million to borrowers who were victims of discrimination and provide additional relief to ensure their compliance with ECOA. The bank will also be required to submit new loan applications and hire an independent contractor to conduct a fair lending program review and issue regular monitoring reports.

The investigation into City National Bank’s practices revealed substantial disparities in its treatment of African American and Hispanic borrowers who sought home loans under ECOA when compared to similarly qualified white applicants during the period from September 2003 through October 2009. Specifically, African American applicants received 31 percent fewer conventional home purchase loans and 41 percent fewer refinance loans than similarly qualified whites at the bank’s branches in Los Angeles County. Hispanic applicants received 21 percent fewer conventional home purchase loans and 39 percent fewer refinance loans than similarly qualified whites at these same branches during the same time period.

Furthermore, the investigation found that City National Bank had failed to properly assess all credit applications for compliance with ECOA regulations by not taking into account debt-to-income ratios among other factors when determining whether or not an applicant would qualify for a loan. This prevented many qualified applicants from obtaining financing on equal terms as those without such restrictions on applying for loans with City National Bank. In failing to adhere to these regulations set out by ECOA and providing unequal access to credit based on race or national origin discriminated against many individuals who applied for financial assistance at this institution.

The department’s efforts have further strengthened enforcement efforts under ECOA and helped establish accountability amongst lenders when they fail to comply with federal laws governing fairness in lending decisions. It sends an important message that lenders must treat all customers equally regardless of their race, ethnicity or gender if they are going to continue doing business within our country’s financial system.

This case serves as another example of how much progress can be made when enforcing laws designed specifically for protecting consumers from unfair lending practices occur – particularly those concerning racial disparity in financial services provisioning – through proactive investigations conducted by justice departments across the nation. The department remains committed to ensuring fair access for quality credit products throughout America’s marketplace regardless of race or ethnicity; it is these efforts that help safeguard civil rights and create pathways towards economic inclusion across all communities nationwide.

The settlement of $31 million from City National Bank to address violations of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA) sends an important message that lenders must treat all customers equally and fairly, regardless of their race or ethnicity. This case serves as a reminder for justice departments across the nation to enforce laws designed specifically for protecting consumers from unfair lending practices, particularly those concerning racial disparity in financial services provisioning. The Department’s efforts have helped establish accountability amongst lenders when they fail to comply with federal laws governing fairness in lending decisions while also safeguarding civil rights and creating pathways towards economic inclusion across all communities nationwide. Ultimately, it is these proactive investigations conducted by justice departments that will help ensure fair access for quality credit products throughout America’s marketplace no matter one’s race or ethnicity.

