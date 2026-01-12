City of Southfield, MI, Settles Body Bag Death Case

A Detroit-area city has agreed to pay $3.25 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of a young woman who was mistakenly declared dead and later found alive inside a body bag at a funeral home. The case centers on the actions of emergency responders in Southfield, Michigan, and a series of events that unfolded during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The woman at the center of the case, Timesha Beauchamp, was 20 years old and lived with cerebral palsy. In August 2020, her family called 911 after she began having serious trouble breathing at home. Paramedics from Southfield responded to the call and attempted to revive her. After those efforts, they contacted a doctor by phone. Without coming to the home, the doctor pronounced Beauchamp dead.

Following that declaration, Beauchamp’s body was transported to a funeral home. Later that same day, funeral home workers unzipped the body bag and discovered that she was still alive. Witnesses said she gasped for air and opened her eyes. Emergency services were called again, and Beauchamp was rushed to a hospital. Although she survived the incident at the funeral home, she never fully recovered. She remained hospitalized for weeks and died in October 2020 at a children’s hospital in Detroit.

The family filed a lawsuit accusing Southfield paramedics of serious failures in care. Their attorneys argued that Beauchamp should have been taken to a hospital immediately from her home and that she would have survived if that had happened. According to the family’s legal team, medical experts supported that view.

Southfield initially fought the lawsuit and argued that the city was protected from liability under governmental immunity laws. A judge agreed and dismissed the case. That decision did not stand. In 2024, the Michigan Court of Appeals reversed the ruling, allowing the lawsuit to move forward. After that decision, the city and the family reached a settlement rather than continuing toward a trial.

In a public statement, Southfield acknowledged the tragedy of what happened but said no settlement could undo the pain experienced by Beauchamp’s family. City officials pointed to the difficult conditions faced by first responders during the height of the global pandemic. The statement did not admit wrongdoing but recognized the lasting impact of the events of that day.

During earlier stages of the case, the Southfield fire chief suggested that Beauchamp’s condition may have involved what is sometimes called Lazarus syndrome. This term refers to rare cases in which a person shows signs of life after resuscitation efforts have stopped. The family rejected that explanation, saying it did not excuse the failure to transport her to a hospital.

The case drew national attention because of the shocking nature of the discovery at the funeral home. Images and details spread widely and raised concerns about emergency response standards, death pronouncements, and the treatment of people with disabilities. For many, the case became a symbol of how serious mistakes can happen under pressure and how families can be left searching for answers.

Under the settlement, the city will pay $3.25 million to Beauchamp’s family. The agreement brings the civil case to a close, though it does not erase the emotional harm caused by the incident. Attorneys for the family said the settlement reflects accountability and provides some measure of justice, even though it cannot change the outcome.

Timesha Beauchamp’s story remains a painful reminder of the consequences of medical and emergency errors. The settlement marks the end of a long legal fight, but the case continues to be discussed as an example of why clear procedures and careful decision-making matter, especially when lives are at stake.

