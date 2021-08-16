Class Action Says Zinus Mattresses Can Leak Fiberglass Particles 

Victims of fiberglass contamination from Zinus mattresses deserve justice for their losses and a fair and just representation in a court of law.

Zinus mattresses are popular “bed-in-a-box” products sold by major retailers and have been recently hit by a class-action lawsuit after people were injured when their mattresses released fiberglass into their homes.

In 2020, hundreds of people nationwide had joined lawsuits alleging that Zinus Inc. failed to warn them about the risk of fiberglass leakage—a man-made material consisting of numerous extremely fine fibers of glass—after removing the zipper cover on their mattresses.

Once the fibers are released, they are extremely difficult to remove. Only a team of professionals can do a proper cleanup since the size of a fiberglass dust particle is usually measured in microns. According to one fiberglass-cleaning professional, getting rid of fiberglass fibers from a contaminated home usually ranges between $3,000 and $10,000, but can be $20,000 or even more, depending on the size of the house and the severity of the situation. Fiberglass particles are not visible to the naked eye and will aggressively contaminate everything in the victim’s house, including the air they breathe. Victims of fiberglass contamination had to throw away many things from their house, including carpeting, draperies, upholstered furniture, and clothing.

Glass Fibers Can Leak from Punctured Zinus Mattresses or After Removing Zippable Cover

Attorney Gregory A. Cade from Environmental Litigation Group, P.C., with Lloyd Cueto, offered an exclusive interview for KXAN, mentioning that the lawsuit will ensure compensation for over 200 plaintiffs in 50 states. Plaintiffs complained of severe skin irritation and trouble breathing after unzipping what they thought was a removable cover. By doing so, they inadvertently released the fiberglass particles into their homes.

On the page with the frequently asked questions, the manufacturer explained: “The mattress cover isn’t washable, and removing it could inhibit the fire safety barrier, so please always leave the cover on.” The plaintiffs, however, argue that there’s no clear warning about the potential exposure to the glass fibers once you unzip the cover. Moreover, the very existence of a zipper on a mattress cover invites the product owner to unzip it or certainly to think that it’s safe to do so.

Although fiberglass makes the mattresses more fire-resistant, the Consumer Products Safety Council has received numerous complaints about fiberglass inside foam mattresses and recommends that consumers check the mattresses’ contents tag before removing the cover. For example, those who have come into contact with the cotton candy-like fiberglass insulation are aware that touching this material will result in a sharp stinging, burning, and itching sensation.

Zinus Allegedly Concealed and Failed to Warn Consumers About Possible Fiberglass Contamination

Manufacturers must test their products for safety before selling them. However, when defective or unsafe products reach the market, it breaks the consumer’s trust, and it calls into question the company’s reliability. If the Zinus mattress cover wears out or is removed for whatever reason, it can cause skin and eye irritation, sore throat, and nose, as well as aggravate bronchitis and asthma symptoms. The microscopic fiberglass particles can reach the lower part of the lungs, increasing the chance of severe and adverse health effects.

The Zinus class action claims that nowhere on the warning label does the company mention terms like fiberglass, glass fibers, or contains glass. Zinus Inc. also failed to inform about the potential consequences of removing the zippable outer cover. As a consequence, plaintiffs alleged that they faced numerous health issues imposed by the toxic particles from the mattress that had spread across their entire home, contaminating the air, carpet, furniture, clothing, and virtually everything.

Zinus Inc. should own up to the pain and suffering, emotional distress, personal injuries, and replacement of items these families had to dispose of due to fiberglass contamination. The manufacturer must make sure their products are reliable and safe for public use. Zinus is a good example of how dangerous harmless products can become ineffective due to flawed manufacturing methods and potentially dangerous materials.

The class-action lawsuit against Zinus has been filed and is awaiting class certification approval. Furthermore, Target Corporation, Amazon.com, Wayfair LLC, Walmart, and eBay Inc. have joined as defendants in this class-action lawsuit.