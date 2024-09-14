Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sued for Sexual Abuse (Again)

“Jane Doe was at this point in the encounter terrified. She was in her small apartment with a much larger man, and she was still reeling from Watson’s outburst and aggression on the phone,” the lawsuit says. “Doe tried to appease Watson by rubbing his back, rather than his buttocks. Watson began insisting, again, that she focus on his glutes.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing yet another sexual abuse lawsuit.

According to ESPN, the complaint claims that Watson attempted to sexually assault the plaintiff in her own apartment, shortly before the two were planning to eat dinner.

The plaintiff is identified only by the pseudonym “Jane Doe.”

Attorneys for Doe say that their client, a single mother, first met Watson at a Houston-area restaurant and bar. Watson asked for her phone number, and invited her to meet him at the Houston Galleria for a date.

Doe was purportedly “reluctant to meet Watson in public,” but agreed to have a dinner date in her apartment. But Watson allegedly got lost on his way to the woman’s apartment, became aggressive on the phone, and started screaming that he didn’t “have time for this.”

Watson eventually arrived. And, while Doe was doing her makeup in the background, Watson allegedly stripped naked. She found him “completely naked on her bed, lying face down on his stomach.”

“While Jane Doe stood there in shock, Watson turned his head and aggressively insisted that she massage him, gesturing to his buttocks,” the lawsuit alleges. “Jane Doe asked if Watson meant he wanted her to massage his back, but Watson indicated that it was his Buttocks he wanted massaged.”

After Doe rebuffed his request for a targeted massage, Watson turned over and “continued to demand that Jane Doe massage him, gesturing from his knees to his groin.”

“Jane Doe was at this point in the encounter terrified. She was in her small apartment with a much larger man, and she was still reeling from Watson’s outburst and aggression on the phone,” the lawsuit says. “Doe tried to appease Watson by rubbing his back, rather than his buttocks. Watson began insisting, again, that she focus on his glutes.”

Doe said that she was not a masseuse, which prompted Watson to ask what she was and what she wanted. Before Doe had time to reply, Watson “partially disrobed Jane Doe and penetrated her vagina without consent, implicit or explicit.” The lawsuit claims that Watson assaulted Doe for several minutes before she escaped, grabbing a heavy piece of décor as a weapon.

Watson, who is 28 years old, has been accused of sexual assault by more than two dozen women.

Although a criminal grand jury declined to recommend charges against Watson, he was suspended from the N.F.L. for 11 games in 2022. Aside from his suspension, he was ordered to pay a $5 million fine and to undergo mandatory evaluations by behavioral experts.

